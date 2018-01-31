Thinking of Buying an Assembled Desktop?

SNc Channels:



Every component connects to your motherboard, so choose wisely..

(SALEM, Ore.) - In today’s world, almost everybody is carrying one or the other gadget with them whether it is a smartphone, laptop, digital camera and what not. Just like smartphones, due to everything going online, owning a computer is more of a necessity now than a luxury. Now you may opt for buying a laptop or a pre-assembled desktop machine by a single company; your choice depends on your requirements. But even though you can buy a computer with everything pre-assembled; the craze for assembling your own machine still exists- and is more exciting than ever. Just like integrating electronic components of varying voltages in a Mixed Voltage PCB Design relies more on the artistic abilities of a PCB Designer, buying various components for your self-assembled machine and aligning them to work together in sync with each other; is much more of an art than just a simple task. So, before opting for a self-assembled PC or desktop, do keep the following points in mind: Invest a good amount of money in Mother Board The Motherboard, like the name suggests, is the chief component in your PC. Every other component connects to your motherboard. So going for a good brand like Gigabyte or MSI is always a good idea. The thing is that you are not going to use your computer for just 1 year and then discard it. You will be using it for at least 3-5 years. Hence, go for a motherboard which permits you to add a component later so that your PC is always future ready. More RAM or Faster RAM? Most people, when opting for a self-assembled PC, fall in a dilemma whether to go for a faster RAM or more RAM. Let me tell you, going for more amount of RAM is always better than opting for a faster RAM. For example, spending a certain amount on 16 GB of RAM is always better than spending the same amount on 8 GB of faster RAM. Power Supply Unit Must be the Best This is the biggest mistake that people make. They buy expensive components but totally forget about the power supply and end up using locally manufactured power supply units. Hence the overall life of the components and the PC itself is reduced by up to 50%. It is always advised to go for high-end range power supply units manufactured by reputable companies and ensure dependable power supply to your PC’s components. Buying the CPU Cabinet Always go for a well-designed CPU Cabinet so that all the components fit in nicely. Go for a cabinet which is designed for optimum airflow and employs better quality fans; hence exhibiting better cooling abilities. Don’t focus much on the Processor Due to the ultra advancement in technology; processors have become really powerful. So, unless, you have to play hard-core 3D graphics games or run the heavy graphic designing software, don’t spend too much money on a processor. Go for a normal processor which you can afford. It has got sufficient capability to handle your daily tasks with ease. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

