ODOT Loses Maintenance Crew Member to Medical Emergency

Perry Lee had been an ODOT employee for 23 years







(SALEM, Ore.) - The Oregon Department of Transportation lost a member of our family Thursday afternoon.

60-year old Perry D. Lee was a Transportation Maintenance Specialist 2 with the Oakridge Maintenance Crew.

Perry had been an ODOT employee for 23 years and with the Oakridge Crew for his entire time with the agency. He was working outside of Oakridge when he suffered a medical emergency and died during transport to the hospital.

"We at the Department of Transportation send our sincere condolences to the Lee family and friends for this loss," said ODOT Director Matthew Garrett.

"Perry was a valued member of the ODOT family. His contribution to his district was enormous and we will miss him terribly."

According to the Oregon State Police, just before 4 p.m. they received the call of a medical emergency on Highway 58 west of Oakridge.

Emergency crews arrived on scene to find an ODOT employee performing CPR on a coworker. Medical personnel continued lifesaving efforts which were unsuccessful.

OSP will be continuing the investigation in coordination with the medical examiner's office.

_________________________________________