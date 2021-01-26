SNc Channels:



Jan-26-2021 15:21

Winter Weather Advisory in Effect for Oregon's Willamette Valley The heaviest snowfall is expected from late afternoon through about midnight Wednesday.

Snow in West Salem, Oregon

Photo by snow Becca Schneider-Wright (via Marion Polk Crime, Traffic and Severe Weather Alerts Facebook group)

(SALEM, Ore.) - Most of the Willamette Valley is experiencing snowfall and will do so throughout the evening. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 4am Wednesday for the Willamette Valley, including the cities of Salem, McMinnville, Woodburn, Stayton,Dallas, Eugene, Springfield, Corvallis, Albany, and Lebanon. A frontal system is moving across southwest Washington and northwest Oregon this evening. Precipitation was expected to begin around midday along the coast and then spread inland, which it has done. The heaviest precipitation can be expected from late afternoon through about midnight Wednesday, with snow accumulations of up to two inches (though it will be deeper in some areas). NOTE: Wheatland Ferry is CLOSED due to inclement weather and power outage Snow levels late this afternoon over southwest Washington and far northwest Oregon will be around 500 feet. Snow levels for the central coast are expected to be closer to 1000 feet. There is a chance for some accumulation below 500 feet this evening in the Lower Columbia of Cowlitz County in southwest Washington and 500 to 1000 feet in the central and south Willamette Valley and in coastal areas. The heaviest precipitation will occur west of I-5 towards the Coast Range at elevations above 500 feet. Areas below 500 feet will see snowfall accumulations up to 1 inch. Roadways are impacted, with sticking snow and slushy spots on bridges; overpasses and higher-elevation road surfaces may be snow covered at times. Remember to slow down and use caution while traveling. Drivers should be prepared for icy or snow covered roads and winter like driving conditions. For the most up-to-date forecast visit www.weather.gov/portland, and for current road conditions dial 5-1-1. _________________________________________

