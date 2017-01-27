Time for Trump to Stop Claiming Voter Fraud

|
Friday January 27, 2017
|
Time for Trump to Stop Claiming Voter FraudRalph E. Stone Salem-News.com
More Americans voted for Hillary Clinton than any other losing presidential candidate in U.S. history.
(SAN FRANCISCO) - Hillary Clinton outpaced Donald Trump by almost 2.9 million votes, with 65,844,954 (48.2%) to his 62,979,879 (46.1%), according to revised and certified final election results from all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
However, Trump continues to claim that millions of people voted illegally in the recently held presidential election, depriving him of a popular vote majority.
Unfortunately, Republicans in Congress are not holding Trump accountable for his wild statements.
As Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said, "When these falsehoods are told, our Republican colleagues have an obligation to reject them. Not to skirt around them.
"The bottom line is simple: you cannot run a government, you cannot help people, you cannot keep America safe if you do not actually admit to the facts."
Finally, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), the senior senator from South Carolina, took Trump to task for his claim of voter fraud when he said, "To continue to suggest that the 2016 election was conducted in a fashion that millions of people voted illegally undermines faith in our democracy, it's not coming from a candidate for the office, it's coming from the man who holds the office.
"So I am begging the president, share with us the information you have about this or please stop saying it. As a matter of fact I'd like you to do more than stop saying it, I'd like you to come forward and say having looked at it I am confident the election was fair and accurate and people voted legally. Cause if he doesn't do that this is going to undermine his ability to govern this country."
Hopefully, more Republicans in Congress will stop their lockstep support of Trump's outrageous statements. There is not such thing as "alternative truths or facts;" they are instead damned lies.
