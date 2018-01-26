SNc Channels:



Jan-25-2018 21:30
Indoor or Outdoor- Which Type of Storage is Best For You?
If you have a lot of "stuff" to store, check out these tips!

Photo: usselfstorage.com

(SALEM, Ore.) - The very idea of storing something away basically means that you want it to be safe, secure, and protected, but that you don’t want it in your local vicinity. For instance, if you have a painting that you want to preserve for future use, or because it is worth a pretty penny, you might not want it hanging in your hallway 24/7, but at the same time, you don’t want it sitting in the garage, open to the elements either. What do you do with this item? In this situation, storage is a great idea. The next quandary – where to store it? We are living in an era where we value items for their memories, just as much as what they are worth, and for that reason, finding the right storage choice for your particular item is very important. On top of this, you want to be organized, and clutter-free. If you search online for storage options by region, you will find a lot of choice. For instance, if you were relocating to, let’s say Dallas, you’d want to search for ‘storage units Dallas’, and it would bring up a range of enticing selections. That’s where the tricky decision comes in, because you’ll find a great, big long list to choose from! Basically, you can whittle your choice down to two main subsections when talking about household goods – indoor and outdoor. It’s really that simple. As a side note, when we say ‘outdoor’, we don’t literally mean propping your prized possession up in the garden, we’re talking about an outdoor storage unit. Let’s check each one out in turn. Outdoor Storage Units

These are large units which stand independently to each other, and aren’t within rooms, i.e. we’re not talking about a large building with several sections within it. These are often shaped like garages or bungalows, and when you rent one for a set amount of time, you have 24/7 access to it, usually via a traditional key. Are they secure? As secure as a key can be, yes. The upside of outdoor storage is that they are the most affordable types, and you’ll find them in most towns and cities too. They are designed to withstand the elements, so you don’t have to worry about flooding or cold damage, and when you no longer require its use, you simply ship out what you had stored in there and hand over the keys. Simple and effective. Indoor Storage Units An indoor storage unit is, as the name would suggest, indoors. This means it is a room or a section within a large building, and your items are kept safe within it. The plus side of indoor storage is that they are climate controlled, which is perfect for paintings and furniture, because prevention is in place for warping, yellowing, cracking, mold, etc. To gain access, you usually have a key code or card. The downside is that this type of storage is usually a little more pricey, compared to the outdoor version we just talked about. Making a decision is about having all the information to hand, so now you know a little more about storage units, which will you choose? Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

