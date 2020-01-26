SNc Channels:



Jan-24-2020 18:34 TweetFollow @OregonNews Dr. Romano Filed ICC Complaint vs. Netanyahu for War Crimes Romano stayed in Palestine, undercover, for several months before he was captured by Israeli police.

Crimes against humanity are certain acts that are deliberately committed as part of a widespread or systematic attack directed against any civilian or an identifiable part of a civilian population.

(PARIS, France) - Frank Romano, PhD, disobeyed a court order to leave Israel and Palestine on September 25, 2018. He stayed in Palestine, undercover, for several months before he was captured by Israeli police, sent to prison and eventually deported to France. Eleven days earlier, he and other activists stood in front of an Israeli bulldozer preparing for the destruction of a Bedouin village, Al Khan al Ahmar near Jericho, West Bank. He and other activists were promptly arrested and imprisoned in Jerusalem. January 21st, 2020, Dr. Romano filed 66-page complaint against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Minister of Defense Avigdor Lieberman before the International Criminal Court (ICC), in Holland, for War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity, etc. committed against Palestinians in the West Bank. The charges in the complaint include, but are not limited to, the following violations of international law: Extensive destruction and appropriation of Palestinian property, not justified by military necessity, and

Intentional forcible transfer or deportation of Palestinian civilians within an occupied territory, by expulsion or other coercive acts. Dr. Romano has practiced local and international criminal and civil law in the US and France. He is also a retired tenured professor from the University of Paris, France. _________________________________________

