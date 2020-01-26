Dr. Romano Filed ICC Complaint vs. Netanyahu for War Crimes

|
Sunday January 26, 2020
|
Jan-24-2020 18:34
Dr. Romano Filed ICC Complaint vs. Netanyahu for War CrimesSalem-News.com
Romano stayed in Palestine, undercover, for several months before he was captured by Israeli police.
(PARIS, France) - Frank Romano, PhD, disobeyed a court order to leave Israel and Palestine on September 25, 2018.
He stayed in Palestine, undercover, for several months before he was captured by Israeli police, sent to prison and eventually deported to France.
Eleven days earlier, he and other activists stood in front of an Israeli bulldozer preparing for the destruction of a Bedouin village, Al Khan al Ahmar near Jericho, West Bank. He and other activists were promptly arrested and imprisoned in Jerusalem.
January 21st, 2020, Dr. Romano filed 66-page complaint against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Minister of Defense Avigdor Lieberman before the International Criminal Court (ICC), in Holland, for War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity, etc. committed against Palestinians in the West Bank.
The charges in the complaint include, but are not limited to, the following violations of international law:
Dr. Romano has practiced local and international criminal and civil law in the US and France. He is also a retired tenured professor from the University of Paris, France.
