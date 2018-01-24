|
Wednesday January 24, 2018
|
|
Northern Oregon Cascades Winter Storm Warning
Snow will be heavy for most of the Cascades, northern portions of the Sierras Nevadas, the Blue Mountains, the Bitterroots and the Northern Rockies.
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - A winter storm warning remains in effect for the Northern Oregon Cascades until 8:00 pm Wednesday, above 4500 feet. Heavy snow is occurring above 4500 feet, with accumulations of 6 to 12 inches expected.
Travel will be difficult at times over Santiam Pass along US20 and along Oregon Highway 173.
A slow moving Pacific cold front will work eastward over the next two days bringing a round of heavy rain to portions of the northern California and southwestern Oregon coasts tonight as the boundary slowly moves inland.
As colder air moves in behind the cold front, snow levels will fall during the day on Wednesday allowing for increasing coverage of snow from the Klamath and Cascades of northern California into the Washington/Oregon Cascades, eastward into the northern Rockies.
One to two feet of snow appears likely in the mountains through the day on Thursday. The intensity of precipitation will wane Wednesday night into Thursday as access to better moisture is lost, with a more showery regime developing toward the end of the week for the West.
Source: National Weather Service
_________________________________________
