Saturday January 21, 2017
Jan-20-2017

The Women's March on Washington: Oregon Style

Bonnie King

The women's marches are a global demonstration of solidarity. Here is the information for OREGON.

Women’s March on Washington
Women’s March on Washington

(SALEM, Ore.) - Tomorrow, January 21, people will come together in Washington, D.C. for the Women’s March on Washington. At the same time, there will be Women's Marches happening in cities across the country, including many in Oregon.

These peaceful protest marches are organized by many moving parts creating a grassroots movement, and are inclusive and open to everyone. They are permitted, and working in cooperation with city officials and police departments.

Women, men and children will stand in solidarity with others committed to mobilizing against fear and the impending marginalization and oppression of others via the new administration, including the erosion of our civil rights.

Signs are encouraged, cheering and singing is expected, but NO HATE SPEECH is allowed.

According to The Women's March on Washington's official site, there is no official or legal relationship between The Women’s March on Washington and the sister marches around the country and world, but these sister marches reflect the vibrant, organic, grassroots nature of this movement.

"It was, and is, clear that the Women's March on Washington cannot be a success unless it represents women of all backgrounds," explains the Women's March website.

"It is our our desire to embrace the legacy of advancing equity and human rights set by these marches that we call on all people to join us at the Women’s March on Washington on January 21st."

Here's more information on what's happening:

The National Women's March on Washington (D.C.)
9:00 AM, Saturday
The National Event will begin at 10:00 AM at Independence Ave. & 3rd St., Washington D.C.
Meet Oregonians at the Sculpture Garden Skating Rink Entrance on the Mall, next to the National Gallery of Art (on Constitution Ave.)

OREGON:

Ashland Women's March
11:00 AM, Saturday
Ashland Public Library

Astoria Women's March
11:30 AM, Saturday
Gather in the parking lot at 12th and Exchange

Bend Women's March
11:00 AM, Saturday
Drake Park

Brookings Women's March
10:00 AM, Saturday
Curry County Democratic Headquarters, 619 Chetco Ave.
Coffee, cookies and sign making at 10am;
March on Chetco at 11am

Coos Bay Women's March
12:00 PM, Saturday
Coos Bay Boardwalk

Eugene Women's March
12:00 PM, Saturday
US Federal District Court

Florence Women's March
10:30 AM, Saturday
Class Act Theater

Halfway Women's March
12:00 PM, Saturday
Main St. and E. Record St.

Harney County Women's March
12:00 PM, Saturday
Gather at the Intersection of W Adams and Egan in Burns

Joseph Women's March
1:00 PM, Saturday
Public Parking at Imnaha Highway and N. Lake Street

La Grande Women's March
12:00 PM, Saturday
Union County Recorder

McMinnville Women's March
12:00 PM, Saturday
McMinnville Ballroom

Newport Women's March
11:30 AM, Saturday
City of Newport City Hall

Pendleton Women's March
1:00 PM, Saturday
Pendleton Library & City Hall

Portland Women's March
12:00 PM, Saturday
Tom McCall Waterfront Park

Salem Women's March
11:00 AM, Saturday
Salem Capitol Mall

Sandy Women's March
10:00 AM, Saturday
Centennial Plaza

Tillamook Women's March
1:00 PM, Saturday
Sue Elmore Park

Welches Women's March
12:00 PM, Saturday
Our Retreat

You can view the National program live on social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

_________________________________________



