Jan-20-2017 21:34 TweetFollow @OregonNews The Women's March on Washington: Oregon Style The women's marches are a global demonstration of solidarity. Here is the information for OREGON.

Women’s March on Washington

(SALEM, Ore.) - Tomorrow, January 21, people will come together in Washington, D.C. for the Women’s March on Washington. At the same time, there will be Women's Marches happening in cities across the country, including many in Oregon. These peaceful protest marches are organized by many moving parts creating a grassroots movement, and are inclusive and open to everyone. They are permitted, and working in cooperation with city officials and police departments. Women, men and children will stand in solidarity with others committed to mobilizing against fear and the impending marginalization and oppression of others via the new administration, including the erosion of our civil rights. Signs are encouraged, cheering and singing is expected, but NO HATE SPEECH is allowed. According to The Women's March on Washington's official site, there is no official or legal relationship between The Women’s March on Washington and the sister marches around the country and world, but these sister marches reflect the vibrant, organic, grassroots nature of this movement. "It was, and is, clear that the Women's March on Washington cannot be a success unless it represents women of all backgrounds," explains the Women's March website. "It is our our desire to embrace the legacy of advancing equity and human rights set by these marches that we call on all people to join us at the Women’s March on Washington on January 21st." Here's more information on what's happening: The National Women's March on Washington (D.C.)

9:00 AM, Saturday

The National Event will begin at 10:00 AM at Independence Ave. & 3rd St., Washington D.C.

Meet Oregonians at the Sculpture Garden Skating Rink Entrance on the Mall, next to the National Gallery of Art (on Constitution Ave.) OREGON: Ashland Women's March

11:00 AM, Saturday

Ashland Public Library Astoria Women's March

11:30 AM, Saturday

Gather in the parking lot at 12th and Exchange Bend Women's March

11:00 AM, Saturday

Drake Park Brookings Women's March

10:00 AM, Saturday

Curry County Democratic Headquarters, 619 Chetco Ave.

Coffee, cookies and sign making at 10am;

March on Chetco at 11am Coos Bay Women's March

12:00 PM, Saturday

Coos Bay Boardwalk Eugene Women's March

12:00 PM, Saturday

US Federal District Court Florence Women's March

10:30 AM, Saturday

Class Act Theater Halfway Women's March

12:00 PM, Saturday

Main St. and E. Record St. Harney County Women's March

12:00 PM, Saturday

Gather at the Intersection of W Adams and Egan in Burns Joseph Women's March

1:00 PM, Saturday

Public Parking at Imnaha Highway and N. Lake Street La Grande Women's March

12:00 PM, Saturday

Union County Recorder McMinnville Women's March

12:00 PM, Saturday

McMinnville Ballroom Newport Women's March

11:30 AM, Saturday

City of Newport City Hall Pendleton Women's March

1:00 PM, Saturday

Pendleton Library & City Hall Portland Women's March

12:00 PM, Saturday

Tom McCall Waterfront Park Salem Women's March

11:00 AM, Saturday

Salem Capitol Mall Sandy Women's March

10:00 AM, Saturday

Centennial Plaza Tillamook Women's March

1:00 PM, Saturday

Sue Elmore Park Welches Women's March

12:00 PM, Saturday

Our Retreat You can view the National program live on social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. _________________________________________

