The Women's March on Washington: Oregon Style

Saturday January 21, 2017
Jan-20-2017 21:34TweetFollow @OregonNews
The Women's March on Washington: Oregon StyleBonnie King Salem-News.com
The women's marches are a global demonstration of solidarity. Here is the information for OREGON.
(SALEM, Ore.) - Tomorrow, January 21, people will come together in Washington, D.C. for the Women’s March on Washington. At the same time, there will be Women's Marches happening in cities across the country, including many in Oregon.
These peaceful protest marches are organized by many moving parts creating a grassroots movement, and are inclusive and open to everyone. They are permitted, and working in cooperation with city officials and police departments.
Women, men and children will stand in solidarity with others committed to mobilizing against fear and the impending marginalization and oppression of others via the new administration, including the erosion of our civil rights.
Signs are encouraged, cheering and singing is expected, but NO HATE SPEECH is allowed.
According to The Women's March on Washington's official site, there is no official or legal relationship between The Women’s March on Washington and the sister marches around the country and world, but these sister marches reflect the vibrant, organic, grassroots nature of this movement.
"It was, and is, clear that the Women's March on Washington cannot be a success unless it represents women of all backgrounds," explains the Women's March website.
"It is our our desire to embrace the legacy of advancing equity and human rights set by these marches that we call on all people to join us at the Women’s March on Washington on January 21st."
Here's more information on what's happening:
The National Women's March on Washington (D.C.)
OREGON:Ashland Women's March
11:00 AM, Saturday
Ashland Public Library
Astoria Women's March
Bend Women's March
Brookings Women's March
Coos Bay Women's March
Eugene Women's March
Florence Women's March
Halfway Women's March
Harney County Women's March
Joseph Women's March
La Grande Women's March
McMinnville Women's March
Newport Women's March
Pendleton Women's March
Portland Women's March
Salem Women's March
Sandy Women's March
Tillamook Women's March
Welches Women's March
You can view the National program live on social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.
