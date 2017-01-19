SNc Channels:



Jan-19-2017 Educational Family Trips in the US Reduce stress and enjoy the trip by planning activities ahead.

Renting a luxury apt for a night or two is a fun urban escape.

Image: worldescape.com

(SALEM, Ore.) - Fun family days out and breaks away with your kids are a chance to make wonderful memories, and they also provide a great educational opportunity for your offspring! Whether you are looking for an exciting and informative day trip in the Salem area or setting your sights on a bit of cross-country culture, there are loads of options to explore. Salem area family fun with educational opportunities Salem area parents are spoiled for choice when it comes to interesting and educational activities within easy reach. Whether you want to watch wildlife, have your sights set on science, or are hoping for a bit of history, there is an attraction or excursion for everyone to enjoy. Wildlife watching on the West Coast Oregon families can choose from a huge number of wildlife-themed days out across the area from Winston’s wonderful Wildlife Safari, where you can drive through to spot everything from alligators to elephants to eagles in a more natural environment, to the Oregon Coast Aquarium at Newport, where little ones can learn all about life beneath the ocean waves. Bird lovers will enjoy the Cascade’s Raptor Center in Eugene, where falcons, hawks and even eagles abound, while the Great Cats World Park at Cave Junction is an unforgettable experience for all the family, with 18 different species on show. Want to watch whales? Take the drive out to Depoe Bay, where Tradewinds Charters offers a selection of tours complete with commentary, along with opportunities to explore and learn more in their onboard floating classroom! Oregon museum experiences for families Raising kids in Oregon offers access to a wealth of fun and informative museum experiences, with everything from the traditional exhibits to living history on offer. Science buffs might enjoy the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry at Portland with 219,000 square feet of hands-on experiences and interactive exhibits. Alternatively, you can head over to Eugene’s Science Factory Children’s Museum and Planetarium, where little ones can enjoy the exploration dome or be inspired by the exhibits’ strong emphasis on ecology. This helps them to understand the importance of waste reduction and recycling. Alternatively, head for AC Gilbert’s Discovery Village in Salem and let your kids check in to the local Imagination Station! Want the kids to have a better understanding of history? Try the Applegate Trail Center, where interpretive displays tell the story of the area through the eyes of Oregon’s pioneer settlers. You can also visit the Lane County Historical Museum in Eugene, where exhibits are rich in artifacts of local importance. Fans of things that fly should head to the Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum at McMinnville, home of the original, world-famous Spruce Goose, the largest airplane ever constructed, and flown only one time. There is also the Tillamook Air Museum, which showcases more than 30 combat planes including Corsairs, Mustangs and a Dauntless dive bomber. City breaks with educational offerings Families that are looking to travel a little further and spend some more time on their educational explorations can choose from a range of destinations across the US. Why not choose a Washington D.C. vacation apartment for a short stay, and take the opportunity to introduce your little ones to the seat of democracy while exploring some of the exciting attractions that the city has to offer? Head for the Smithsonian, the world's largest museum and research complex, for free entry to a world of amazing exhibits showcasing everything from natural history to art and industry. Closer to home, the Californian Center of the US Counter Culture offers a range of alternative educational experiences, with amazing art installations such as the Three Gems in de Young’s Sculpture Garden, where LED lighting casts new light on the night sky. There is also the Caruso’s Dream showcase at the Civic Center, where hanging pianos dangle to the piped opera music of the eponymous inspiration. Kids will love the idea of the notorious Alcatraz Prison; the island jail presents an interesting opportunity for parents to open a dialogue on crime, punishment and morality in modern America. Learning is all around Wherever you choose to take your children – whether it is close to home or further afield – you can be sure that the entertainment and attractions will offer great opportunities to educate and explore, inspiring young minds to learn more. Using the Internet ahead of any outing to discover facts and anecdotes can be a great way for parents to fuel their children’s quest for knowledge, while creating fun family follow-up activities to do at home can be a great way to help cement information acquired while out and about. _________________________________________

