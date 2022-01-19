SNc Channels:



Jan-18-2022 14:42

Six People Shot at WOW Hall Friday Night

There is no suspect in custody at this time. Call Tip line with info: 541.682.5162

(EUGENE, Ore.) - Friday, January 14 at 9:29 p.m., there were several reports of multiple shots fired at WOW Hall. Eugene Police and multiple law enforcement agencies responded, along with Eugene Springfield Fire. Police officers arrived within 2.5 minutes to a hectic scene of people who had been shot near the walkway/back entrance to Wow Hall, with a loud and frantic crowd. The response included 25 Eugene Police Patrol Units plus multiple detective units, with the first arrival. The officers quickly provided medical aid to victims, including applying tourniquets and pressure to wounds, mitigating any potential threats, and coordinating with arriving Eugene Springfield Fire medic units for a safe response to further treat the injured victims. Five patients were transported to a local hospital and one patient self-transported as a walk-in to a hospital. One victim was in critical condition, however all victims are currently in stable condition and/or have been treated and released. The only potential suspect description at this time is a male with a hoody. There is no suspect in custody at this time. Detectives are actively working the investigation and ask the public to call with any relevant information or video/photos to the tip line: 541-682-5162. Violent Crimes Unit detectives are continuing their work on this. At this point, there is not enough to say if the event was random or targeted to individuals or a group. There is not an updated suspect description. The victims of the shooting are as follows: Richard Daniel Lemmon, age 26, of Pendleton, Oregon.

Jason Jamell Smith, age 25, of San Francisco, CA

Aaleigha Mechelle Tynan, age 25, of Eugene, Oregon

Reyshaun Dominique-Joseph Supuni, age 30, of Pendleton, Oregon

Tristin C. Vanblokland, age 26, of Pendleton, Oregon

Priscila Wavaline Camarena, age 21, Pendleton, Oregon Law enforcement extended their thanks to Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, Springfield Police, and UO Police Department, who provided additional quick response. Eugene Springfield Fire responded with five medics, four paramedic engine companies and four chief officers. Eugene Police Forensic Evidence Unit responded as well. Central Lane 911 received at least 30 emergency calls. Eugene Police detectives want to reiterate the need for witness information and tips to help solve this case. There has been some cooperation, which is greatly appreciated, but having a healthy level of solid tips and cooperation is what is going to help investigators. Source: Eugene Police Dept. _________________________________________

