Friday January 19, 2018
Huge Surf on Oregon Central Coast Proves Fatal

The High Surf Advisory is in effect until 3:00 p.m. Friday.

high surf Oregon
The waves took over Kyllo's parking lot in Lincoln City.
Photo courtesy: Joel Hernandez from the Shearwater Inn

(LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore.) - Today at about 11:20 a.m. the Oregon State Police responded to Depoe Bay for a report of a male that had been swept off the rocks near the sea wall in Depoe Bay.

Witnesses reported the male went over the sea wall to look at the ocean and was then swept off the rocks.

Depoe Fire and Rescue, Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, and the United States Coast Guard responded to assist with the search.

The Coast Guard helicopter from the Coast Guard Air Facility Newport responded to the area within ten minutes and the crew, aboard a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, is continuing the water search but the male has not been seen since.

People are urged to be aware of the sneaker waves, high water, debris pattern from ocean waves, and not to cross closed parking lots or parks that are closed due to the ocean conditions.

The National Weather Service has updated the High Surf Advisory, and it is in effect until 3:00 p.m. Friday.

  • IMPACTS: Breaking waves will continue to run-up beaches much higher than normal. Waves will likely break over jetties much closer to shore than usual. Large driftwood logs can easily be carried by the high surf. Injuries or death is possible to those near or on the logs.

  • HIGH SURF: Large ocean swell around 21 to 23 feet will continue tonight, then subsiding below 20 feet Friday afternoon.

  • COASTAL FLOODING: The threat of coastal flooding and significant beach erosion has ended.

  • PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing rip currents and localized beach erosion. Stay well back from the waters edge and be alert for the exceptionally high wave. It can be very dangerous to venture near the coast under high surf conditions. People at times are swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf.

Watch Storm Watching VIDEO Below:


Video courtesy: Tony Gile, Safari Town Surf Shop
Salem-News Weather Related Links: Seven day weather forecast | Weather Stories | Road Conditions | Road Cameras

Since 1985, Tattoo Mike is one of the most reputable tattoo artists in Oregon.
