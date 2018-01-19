SNc Channels:



For Your Consideration: The Best Sports Cars for 2018 These cars are on the top of this year's list.

2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro Sedan

Courtesy: edmunds.com

(SALEM, Ore.) - Having a fancy car is a nice thing but how about owning a sports car? Are you in search of a new car this 2018? There is a great variety of sports cars for sale, one of which is the Audi A4 2018. In buying a sports car, you need to consider things like the running cost and the number of seats that it has. Whatever preference you may have, there will always be a perfect car that will best suit your personal fanciful taste. It is recommended to do a thorough, keen observation before choosing the car that you are going to buy. Make sure that it will best deliver the driving experience that you have always wanted. The following list highlights the Best Sports Cars of 2018: Audi A4 2018

The 2018 Audi A4 is one of the hottest cars for 2018 for its sophisticated look and lots of commendable features. This returns for another year of making Audi to the top list. This A4 sedan is not an eye-catching but surely a good looking one. This can take your driving experience to the next level. With its conservative style, this will take you to a mountain-inspired approach feature with raised suspension and fenders. This car is perfect for adventure driving and includes high tech features. Although this car is truly sporty, A4 is a must see car for 2018. McLaren 570S

McLaren comes with twin-turbo and has a 3.8 liter V8 which is making a 562bhp. This 570 is one of the easiest McLaren to drive. This model has redesigned doors that provide easy access and has a boot that is larger than a 911 Turbo. With its fabulous handling chassis, the car offers excellent damping and incredible grip. This car is indeed a joy to ride. McLaren 570S is perfect for touring although as compared to 570 GT, GT has an even more powerful machine. Mazda MX-5

MX-5 is the fourth generation of Mazda. This brand of car has been earning praises from luxury car buyers for many years now. Most buyers from Europe are loving this sports car. MX-5 is a much smaller model as compared to its previous model. The car is over 100kg and more efficient than the other previous models. For buyers whose pockets are not deep enough, this Mazda MX-5 is a good option because of its affordable price. BMW M2

BMW M2 is also one of the most exciting sports cars and hottest cars of 2018 to drive. Though this may not be the fastest car, yet it delivers better performance in a fashion that is very easy and accessible. The M2 chassis is very delightful because its engine makes it possible for you to have a firm ride. This car is worth as an investment and has earned lots of praises from many car enthusiasts and buyers. The list above is just some of the best sports car of the year 2018. If you are of those buyers who are in love with cars and planning to buy your new sports car, then give these cars a look for they are on the top of this year’s list. _________________________________________

