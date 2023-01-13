|
Wednesday January 18, 2023
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Jan-16-2023 22:53TweetFollow @OregonNews
Ground Zero Members Honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.Leonard Eiger special to Salem-News.com
"It is either nonviolence or nonexistence.” ~ Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
(POULSBO, Washington) - Seventeen peace activists paid tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at the Trident submarine base at Bangor on January 13, 2023.
Members of Ground Zero Center for Nonviolent Action stood with anti-nuclear weapons signs and a large banner with a statement by Dr. King stating, "When scientific power outruns spiritual power, we end up with guided missiles and misguided men."
Although Dr. King was famous for championing racial and economic justice and nonviolence, his strong opposition to war, and particularly nuclear weapons, generally receive little attention.
In a speech to the War Resisters League on February 2, 1959, Dr. King said:
"Every man, woman, and child lives, not knowing if they shall see tomorrow’s sunrise... We must no longer cooperate with policies that degrade man and make for war. The great need in the world today is to find the means for the social organization of the power of non-violence... As you know, the establishment of social justice in our nation is of profound concern to me. This great struggle is in the interest of all Americans and I shall not be turned from it.
"Yet no sane person can afford to work for social justice within the nation unless he simultaneously resists war and clearly declares himself for non-violence in international relations. What will be the ultimate value of having established social justice in a context where all people, Negro and White, are merely free to face destruction by strontium 90 or atomic war... Today the choice is no longer between violence and nonviolence. It is either nonviolence or nonexistence.”
Dr. King's words ring true now as then. Ground Zero Center for Nonviolent Action honors Dr. King's legacy by working for a world free of the threat of nuclear annihilation as well as one in which nations learn to embrace nonviolence in both internal and external relations.
Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor is homeport to the largest concentration of deployed nuclear warheads in the U.S. The nuclear warheads are deployed on Trident D-5 missiles on SSBN submarines and are stored in an underground nuclear weapons storage facility on the base.
There are eight Trident SSBN submarines deployed at Bangor. Six Trident SSBN submarines are deployed on the East Coast at Kings Bay, Georgia.
One Trident submarine carries the destructive force of over 1,200 Hiroshima bombs (the Hiroshima bomb was 15 kilotons).
Each Trident submarine was originally equipped for 24 Trident missiles. In 2015-2017 four missile tubes were deactivated on each submarine as a result of the New START Treaty.
Currently, each Trident submarine deploys with 20 D-5 missiles and about 90 nuclear warheads (an average of 4-5 warheads per missile). The primary warheads are either the W76-1 90-kiloton or W88 455-kiloton warheads.
The Navy started deploying the new W76-2 low-yield warhead (approximately eight kilotons) on select ballistic submarine missiles at Bangor in early 2020 (following initial deployment in the Atlantic in December 2019).
The warhead was deployed to deter Russian first use of tactical nuclear weapons, dangerously creating a lower threshold for the use of U.S. strategic nuclear weapons.
_________________________________________
The Ground Zero Center for Nonviolent Action was founded in 1977. The center is on 3.8 acres adjoining the Trident submarine base at Bangor, Washington. We resist all nuclear weapons, especially the Trident ballistic missile system.
Photos and short videos; https://1drv.ms/u/s!Al8QqFnnE036gYpGu_eo4wN6BXHW1w?e=jptnBb
#nuclearweapons #ballisticmissile #nonviolentaction #MLK #MartinLutherKingJr #KitsapBangor #nonviolenceornonexistence
Source: The Ground Zero Center for Nonviolent Action
_________________________________________
Articles for January 16, 2023 | Articles for January 17, 2023
Quick Links
DININGWillamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
AUCTIONS - APPRAISALSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
ONLINE SHOPPINGSpecial Occasion Dresses
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2021 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2023 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.