Jan-13-2021 16:20 TweetFollow @OregonNews Oregon National Guard Ready to Protect Oregon's State Capitol The Oregon Guard will be deployed as necessary and their deployment locations will not be made public.

Wednesday, Jan 6 2021 at the Oregon State Capitol.

Photos by Jocelyn K., Salem-News.com

(SALEM, Ore.) - Along with all of us, the Oregon State Police have heard that armed groups are considering taking over and/or occupying the State Capitols. The OSP has made clear they will not tolerate criminal activities and anyone will be arrested if they engage in any of these acts. The Oregon National Guard has been activated by Governor Brown at the request of Oregon State Police Superintendent Terri Davie to assist with potential upcoming civil unrest/protests. "The recent events at our Nation's Capitol building and at our own statehouse illustrate the need for law enforcement to be prepared and appropriately staffed for any large gatherings,” said Oregon State Police Superintendent Davie. In fact, the FBI is asking for tips and digital media depicting rioting and violence in the U.S. Capitol Building and surrounding area in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021. They are also seeking information that will assist in identifying individuals who are currently actively instigating violence in Washington, DC. Submit any information of unlawful violent actions, photos, or videos that could be relevant at fbi.gov/USCapitol. “With the Oregon National Guard supplementing OSP ranks, we will be ready to ensure peaceful events and handle emergency situations,” said Oregon State Police Captain Timothy Fox. Last Wednesday, January 6, 2021, Oregon State Police, Salem Police Department, and Marion County Sheriff's Office personnel were monitoring a "Stop the Steal" protest at the Oregon State Capitol. At approximately 2:00 p.m., a group of anti-fascist counter protesters arrived at the Capitol and a fight broke out between the opposing sides. Law Enforcement members quickly separated the two groups and worked to keep the two groups separate for the remainder of the day. 43-year old David Willis, of Lincoln City, was arrested and charged with harassment and disorderly conduct. At about 6:00 p.m., OSP Troopers contacted 39-year old Cody Melby attempting to access several doors at the Oregon State Capitol. He was contacted and arrested for Trespassing while in possession of a firearm and lodged at the Marion County Jail. Two days later, January 8th, the same man allegedly jumped over a security fence at the Hatfield Courthouse and, using a 9mm handgun, fired several rounds into the building’s exterior. He was arrested and made his first appearance in federal court Jan 11th, before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in Portland. The Oregon State Police support peoples first amendment rights of freedom of speech and to gather peacefully. “The Oregon State Police will continue to take a neutral role in ensuring Oregonians exercise their First Amendment rights. “For the past seven months, your Troopers have responded throughout Oregon to various protests, unlawful assemblies and riots. Our goals have always been to protect people, protect people’s rights and to protect property," added Oregon State Police Superintendent Davie. The Oregon Army National Guard will be deployed as necessary and their deployment locations will not be made public. OSP and the ONG routinely work and train together in response to Oregon’s challenges, including civil unrest, human remain recovery in the recent wildfire response and safeguarding our communities in times of crisis. OSP will continue to leverage their strong partnerships with local and federal law enforcement, in efforts to provide safety to legislators and employees conducting the people’s business in the Capitol. The security of the capitol is their priority. If you are considering any unlawful activities at the Oregon State Capitol or surrounding areas, please reconsider. The safety of our community members, Capitol occupants, and police officers is paramount. If you are aware of anyone that intends to engage in these criminal acts, please report them to your local law enforcement or to the Oregon State Police immediately. ***** Note: These investigations are continuing and more charges are possible after consultation with the Marion County District Attorney. Source(s): Marion County District Attorney, Oregon State Police, FBI, City of Salem _________________________________________

