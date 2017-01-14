Saturday January 14, 2017
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe

Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com

~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
Zip Weather


Weather Forecast

 

Jan-13-2017 23:12printcomments

Two People Found Dead After Report of Gunshot Wound

Salem-News.com

Details are sketchy as the investigation is underway.

death investigation
Salem-News.com

(TURNER, Ore.) - On the morning of Friday the 13th at about 9:55, Marion County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a gunshot wound at a residence outside of Turner‏.

Two deceased people were found inside of a residence in the 5700 block of Valley View Rd SE.

This is very preliminary information as the investigation is still ongoing. The Medical Examiner and District Attorney's office is also involved along with Marion County Detectives.

Based on the investigation at this point, there is no belief that the public is at risk.

Please stay tuned to Salem-News.com, more information will follow as it comes available.

_________________________________________



Salem-News.com Top Stories

Comments Leave a comment on this story.
Name:

All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.


[Return to Top]
©2017 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


Articles for January 12, 2017 | Articles for January 13, 2017 | 		Annual Hemp Festival & Event Calendar
Your customers are looking: Advertise on Salem-News.com!

Quick Links

AUCTIONS

Auction Masters & Appraisals
OREGON STATEWIDE

CONSTRUCTION SERVICES

Roofing and Contracting
SHERIDAN, Ore.

DINING

Walery's Premium Pizza
WEST SALEM
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
SALEM

WINERIES

Eola Hills Winery
RICKREALL, OR

CANNA-BUSINESS

CannaMedicine
SALEM & NEWPORT
Alpha Alternative Solutions LLC
KEIZER
KUSH Dispensaries of Oregon
KEIZER

Advertise with Salem-News

Contact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com

Special Section: Truth telling news about marijuana related issues and events.
Since 1985, Tattoo Mike is one of the most reputable tattoo artists in Oregon.
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2017 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy