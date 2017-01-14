Two People Found Dead After Report of Gunshot Wound

|
Saturday January 14, 2017
|
Two People Found Dead After Report of Gunshot WoundSalem-News.com
Details are sketchy as the investigation is underway.
(TURNER, Ore.) - On the morning of Friday the 13th at about 9:55, Marion County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a gunshot wound at a residence outside of Turner.
Two deceased people were found inside of a residence in the 5700 block of Valley View Rd SE.
This is very preliminary information as the investigation is still ongoing. The Medical Examiner and District Attorney's office is also involved along with Marion County Detectives.
Based on the investigation at this point, there is no belief that the public is at risk.
Please stay tuned to Salem-News.com, more information will follow as it comes available.
Fatal | Oregon | Shooting
Articles for January 12, 2017 | Articles for January 13, 2017 |
