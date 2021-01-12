Flood Watch In Effect for NW Oregon and SW Washington

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - A Flood Watch is effect from 10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday morning for portions of Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington. A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

The following areas in Northwest Oregon are affected: Cascade Foothills in Lane County, Cascades in Lane County, Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, Central Columbia River Gorge, Central Oregon Coast, Central Willamette Valley, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Lower Columbia, North Oregon Coast, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills, Northern Oregon Cascades, South Willamette Valley and Western Columbia River Gorge.

Also, in Southwest Washington: Central Columbia River Gorge, Greater Vancouver Area, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County, South Washington Cascade Foothills, South Washington Cascades, South Washington Coast, Western Columbia River Gorge and Willapa Hills.

A prolonged period of rain is expected through Wednesday morning. 5 to 10 inches of rain is expected across the higher terrain with around 1.5-3 inches for the interior valleys.

The rain will be heavy at times, and there could be locally higher rain totals. Snow levels will be above 6000 feet, and snow melt may contribute to excessive run off.

Excessive rainfall could lead to river flooding as well as flooding of small streams and urban areas. Heavy rain could result in land slides, and debris flows are possible across burned areas.

Landslides and debris flows are possible during this flood event. People, structures, and roads located below steep slopes, in canyons, and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk from rapidly moving landslides.

Source: National Weather Service

