Tuesday January 11, 2022
Grand Ronde Woman Killed in Head-on Crash

Salem-News.com

The crash closed Hwy22W for about 7 hours.

fatal crash

(WILLAMINA, Ore.) - Just after 7:00 a.m. today, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle collision on Hwy 22W near MP 9, just west of Van Well Rd.

Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound maroon Toyota Camry, operated by 34-year old Elisabeth Robin of Grand Ronde, crossed over into oncoming lanes for unknown reasons and collided head-on with an eastbound maroon International semi-truck hauling logs, operated by 31-year old Travis Flatt of Toledo.

Robin was transported to the Salem Hospital with life threatening injuries and was later pronounced deceased. Flatt remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The crash closed Hwy 22W at milepost 9 (east of the intersection with OR 18) for approximately 7 hours. Salt Creek Rd was set up as a detour.

NWFF Environmental Services responded to address a fuel spill as a result of the collision.

OSP was assisted by Polk County Sheriff's Office, Polk County Fire and Medics and ODOT.

Source: Oregon State Police

