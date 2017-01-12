Thursday January 12, 2017
Jan-11-2017

Heavy Snow Falling in Portland and the Valley Floor

Salem-News.com Weather

A complex low pressure system is bringing another round of snow to the Willamette Valley.

Portland snow
Snow is already causing major traffic backups in Portland.
Photo: Crystal Young

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - A Winter Storm Warning for Heavy Snow is in effect until 1 p.m. Wednesday, issued by the National Weather Service.

Snow levels are down to the valley floor. 2-6 inches of snow is expected to accumulate, with heavier amounts to fall across the higher elevations on the west side of the valley.

This Winter Storm Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring, as in this case.

Snow and possible blowing snow may result in extra challenging driving conditions during the Wednesday morning commute. This will affect I-5. Please allow extra time to travel, drive slowly, and leave plenty of room between vehicles.

Significant amounts of snow will make travel dangerous. ONLY TRAVEL IN AN EMERGENCY. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of emergency.

Tips for driving in the snow:

  • Accelerate and decelerate slowly
  • Drive slowly
  • The normal dry pavement following distance of three to four seconds should be increased to eight to ten seconds
  • Know your brakes
  • Don't stop if you can avoid it
  • Don't power up hills
  • Don't stop going up a hill
  • Stay home.

_________________________________________


©2017 Salem-News.com.


In Salem
