Heavy Snow Falling in Portland and the Valley Floor

Thursday January 12, 2017
Jan-11-2017 00:15
Heavy Snow Falling in Portland and the Valley FloorSalem-News.com Weather
A complex low pressure system is bringing another round of snow to the Willamette Valley.
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - A Winter Storm Warning for Heavy Snow is in effect until 1 p.m. Wednesday, issued by the National Weather Service.
Snow levels are down to the valley floor. 2-6 inches of snow is expected to accumulate, with heavier amounts to fall across the higher elevations on the west side of the valley.
This Winter Storm Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring, as in this case.
Snow and possible blowing snow may result in extra challenging driving conditions during the Wednesday morning commute. This will affect I-5. Please allow extra time to travel, drive slowly, and leave plenty of room between vehicles.
Significant amounts of snow will make travel dangerous. ONLY TRAVEL IN AN EMERGENCY. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of emergency.
Tips for driving in the snow:
