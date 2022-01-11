Tuesday January 11, 2022
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe

Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com

~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP

 

Jan-10-2022 18:51printcomments

Marking the Anniversary of Jan. 6, 2021

Ralph Stone, Salem-News.com Commentary

These rioters were believers of Trump’s Big Lie.

US Capitol Jan 6
Outside during the US Capitol during the January 6, 2021 attack on the building.
Photo by Tyler Merbler

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA.) - The Republican Party's brand has become toxic as the GOP remains shackled to Donald Trump, too afraid to speak out against him for fear of alienating Trump’s base.

Let's not reward their cowardice. No one should even consider voting for any Republican running for any public office who believes Trump’s big lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen or tries to straddle the line.

The big lie set the stage for the insurrection of January 6, 2021. And voters should ask those Republicans running for reelection why they remained silent for so long.

After the midterms, I'm not sure this country can survive Mitch McConnell as the Senate Majority Leader again and Kevin McCarthy the Speaker of the House.

_________________________________________



Salem-News.com Top Stories

Comments Leave a comment on this story.
Name:

All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.


[Return to Top]
©2022 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


Articles for January 9, 2022 | Articles for January 10, 2022 | Articles for January 11, 2022
Support
Salem-News.com:
Special Section: Truth telling news about marijuana related issues and events.

Quick Links

DINING

Salem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler

MUST SEE SALEM

Oregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden

AUCTIONS - APPRAISALS

Auction Masters & Appraisals

CONSTRUCTION SERVICES

Roofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.

ONLINE SHOPPING

Special Occasion Dresses

Advertise with Salem-News

Contact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Annual Hemp Festival & Event Calendar
The NAACP of the Willamette Valley
Your customers are looking: Advertise on Salem-News.com!
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2021 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy