Marking the Anniversary of Jan. 6, 2021

These rioters were believers of Trump’s Big Lie.



Outside during the US Capitol during the January 6, 2021 attack on the building.

Photo by Tyler Merbler



(SAN FRANCISCO, CA.) - The Republican Party's brand has become toxic as the GOP remains shackled to Donald Trump, too afraid to speak out against him for fear of alienating Trump’s base.

Let's not reward their cowardice. No one should even consider voting for any Republican running for any public office who believes Trump’s big lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen or tries to straddle the line.

The big lie set the stage for the insurrection of January 6, 2021. And voters should ask those Republicans running for reelection why they remained silent for so long.

After the midterms, I'm not sure this country can survive Mitch McConnell as the Senate Majority Leader again and Kevin McCarthy the Speaker of the House.

_________________________________________