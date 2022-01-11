Marking the Anniversary of Jan. 6, 2021

|
Tuesday January 11, 2022
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Jan-10-2022 18:51TweetFollow @OregonNews
Marking the Anniversary of Jan. 6, 2021Ralph Stone, Salem-News.com Commentary
These rioters were believers of Trump’s Big Lie.
(SAN FRANCISCO, CA.) - The Republican Party's brand has become toxic as the GOP remains shackled to Donald Trump, too afraid to speak out against him for fear of alienating Trump’s base.
Let's not reward their cowardice. No one should even consider voting for any Republican running for any public office who believes Trump’s big lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen or tries to straddle the line.
The big lie set the stage for the insurrection of January 6, 2021. And voters should ask those Republicans running for reelection why they remained silent for so long.
After the midterms, I'm not sure this country can survive Mitch McConnell as the Senate Majority Leader again and Kevin McCarthy the Speaker of the House.
_________________________________________
Articles for January 9, 2022 | Articles for January 10, 2022 | Articles for January 11, 2022
Support
Salem-News.com:
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
AUCTIONS - APPRAISALSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
ONLINE SHOPPINGSpecial Occasion Dresses
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2021 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2022 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.