SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com



Jan-10-2019 10:02 TweetFollow @OregonNews Have you heard? Video Marketing Is Your Best Bet To Grow Awe-inspiring videos keep consumers engaged

On the video production job.

Photo: Salem-News.com

(SALEM, Ore.) - More sales mean more business. Whether you are making five digits figures or juggling in this cutthroat competition, a sales surge can help you get more cash in the bank. If you want to give a considerable leg up to your marketing strategies, producing problem-solving, high-quality videos are your most sought after option. Don’t believe me? Well, 54% of people want to see more video content from marketers. This means plunging on video marketing can help you skyrocket conversions and increase brand engagement. Let’s dig and understand how video marketing can help you reach zenith heights. Videos increase brand awareness

In a world full of businesses blooming in the same niche as yours, you wouldn’t want to get lost in the crowd. Establish your identity with the power of videos. They not only help you convey your values but also boost exposure to potential customers by offering entertaining, educational videos. This helps them remember about you and your company. Videos strengthen your online presence

The more your potential customers find out about you and your business, the better are your chances of converting them. Once you’ve established a good image, you can get the word out using video marketing.

You might say, “Hey, I already have a website, a social media presence and doing well. Why should I burn my pockets into video marketing?” Trust me! Videos are a boon for your business. And, you won’t need any high-end technical equipment to produce videos. A phone and a camera with high resolution will serve the purpose.

Besides, if you’ll dig on video marketing and continue to spread your word, your business would be chosen over your competitors.

YouTube is the second largest search engine after Google. There are numerous other video sites including social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram that allow you to produce videos and become a pro in your niche. So if you’re not leveraging video marketing now, you’d be in a soup later. Videos result in lead generation

There are hundreds of millions of websites around the web. In such a scenario, it becomes challenging to make yourself known and become a prominent brand. In order to successfully acquire customers and turn them into brand advocates, you need to have a face of your brand; something which portrays your ideas and leaves an impeccable footprint on your customers. And the most effective way to achieve this is with videos.

You might ask how? If a potential customer lands on your website, skims over your products or services, chances of him staying back are slim. Having captivating videos helps gain his attention and makes him understands how your services can ease his life. Along with that, it will improve the SEO performance of the keywords associated with the video, resulting in better search rankings.

People buy from the brands because they believe in them. The trust and relationship they’ve built over the years act as a catalyst in lead generation. A video is a great opportunity to establish a direct, personalized connection with first-time visitors to your site to start that long lasting relationship. It may sound simple, but eventually, it works. Videos multiply sales conversions In a world full of websites, how will you establish a definite identity if you’re another sheep in the herd? As per unbounce, sales lead acquired from a video has higher chances of conversion than any other means of branding.

If your videos are awe-inspiring, your leads would patiently listen to your offer and opt to convert into your funnel. Videos will keep people longer and have them engaged with your content altogether differently as compared to its text counterpart. Hit the nail on the head with video marketing As the wise man correctly said, “A picture is worth a thousand words!” And here, there is an amalgamation of pictures put together to make your brand bigger and better.

As video content and marketing continues to thrive and shows no signs of slowing down, it’s time you hold your breath, take a plunge and don’t look back again. _________________________________________ Sharon Winget, Salem-News.com contributing writer, serves as a staff writer with GoodFirms, a review and rating platform of top IT companies & software. A tech geek at heart, she strongly believes technology can transform societies. Winget enjoys blogging about web design, email marketing, and content marketing. _________________________________________

Business | Technology | Most Commented on





Articles for January 10, 2019 |