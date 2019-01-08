Friday January 11, 2019
Trump's Oval Office Re-election Speech and Pitch for Campaign Donations

Ralph E. Stone, Salem-News.com

Trump did not end the shutdown, as Americans suffer more by the day.

oval office

(SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.) - Trump’s oval office address was nothing more than a ho-hum, “same ol’, same ol’” pitch for $5.7 billion for his wall. He again blamed the Democrats for the partial government shutdown.

As usual, Trump’s speech was sprinkled with the usual “porkies.” The “growing humanitarian and and security crisis at our Southern border,” if there is one, is one of his own making.

The Huckster-in-Chief used the oval office speech to raise funds for his re-election. His before and after speech Tweets requesting funds duped supporters into believing that the donations to the “Official Secure the Border Fund” would be used to fund the wall.

However, the fine print states that the funds would be used in the “Make America Great Again Committee.”

Trump’s oval office speech was nothing more than a preview of his 2020 re-election campaign with a pitch for campaign funds thrown in. That is, of course, if Trump is still president in 2020.

Meanwhile, at least five Republican senators have openly come out in favor of ending the shutdown.

If Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell allowed a vote, presumably the two House bills to fund all eight government departments for the remainder of the fiscal year, and to fund the Department of Homeland Security at current spending levels through February 8, would pass, putting additional pressure on Trump to end the shutdown.

