Jan-10-2017 10:10 Massachusetts Moving Towards More Aye than Nay for Online Gambling? Gamblers are a small sector in the large scheme of total voters.

(SALEM, Ore.) - A great big spaghetti bowl mess left the gambling community confused and jolted when President George W. Bush and his administration pulled the plug on internet gambling. No one saw it coming and it was like a thief who left a trail of destruction in the middle of the night when American gamblers woke up to the news of the Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act of 2006 (UIGEA). Technically speaking after dissecting the new law, gambling online is not illegal, what is, however, are financial institutions that allow the deposit/withdrawal transactions go through. It might seem to ease some of the pain but there is still that tight noose around the gamblers neck to try and scramble to find a third-party banking authority. Not only that but many online casinos ran scared shutting out US players all together. US players have waited patiently for legalization and the fact that laws can be implemented state by state and not on a federal level have helped to open doors. 2010 was a year to remember when New Jersey became the first state legalize online gambling. Nevada was next in line followed by Delaware. Since that time there have been predictions for the next consecutive years to follow as to what states would follow but it seems the crystal ball must have a crack in it! States like Washington passed it but later got shot down when it went to public vote. That is where the real problem lays because while state government approves it, leaving it up to the voters will have unfavorable consequences. The reason is, gamblers are a small sector in the large scheme of total voters. Can 2017 Be the Year There are a handful of states that have kicked the idea around, among them is Massachusetts. What will be instrumental in the possible legalization are the new casinos in this region. Plainridge Park Casino is currently open with MGM Springfield to open in 2018 and Wynn Everett opening in June 2019. It is about cause and effect as neighboring states like Rhode Island and Connecticut casinos could feel the impact of competition. It is a problem that has escalated throughout the country as more states allow land based casinos the competition becomes so fierce it, unfortunately creates closures. What Stands Massachusetts' Way There are a couple powerful key people who are opposed to online gambling and will throw a monkey wrench at lawmakers considering the new bill. One government official against the idea is Attorney General Maura Healey. Steve Wynn casino mogul of Wynn Resorts has expressed he is completely against legalization. His stance is online gambling has no place in the US market. Can legislation conquer the nay goers and finally allow the American players the freedom to play online? The jury is still out, but the crack in the crystal ball has been repaired and the “ayes” are being heard loud and clear. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept.;

