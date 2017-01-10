Law Enforcement Investigating Fatal Crash Following Reported Kidnapping

Alleged kidnapping ends in two deaths.



(ONTARIO, Ore.) - Ontario Police Department responded to the report of a kidnapping in progress at a convenience store in Ontario early Monday morning, about 6:45.

Just as Ontario Police arrived on scene, the suspect, 49-year old Anthony Wayne Montwheeler, of Nampa, Idaho, fled in a 2014 black Dodge pickup.

Officers received information that there was an adult female, 40-year old Anita S. Harmon, of Weiser, Idaho, who was being held against her will, in the pickup.

Officers pursued the suspect in the city then traveled south onto Highway 201.

As the Dodge was traveling southbound, it crossed the centerline and collided with a northbound 2001 Ford Excursion.

The driver of the Ford, 38-year old David Joseph Bates, of Vale, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The right front passenger in the Ford, 35-year old Jessica Sara Bates, also of Vale, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Jessica Bates was later transported to St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise, Idaho for further treatment, and is reportedly in stable condition at this time.

Montwheeler received serious injuries and also taken to an area hospital where he remains.

Inside the Dodge, Anita Harmon was discovered deceased. Investigation to Ms. Harmon’s cause of death is still under investigation.

Highway 201N near milepost 29 was closed for over six hours while investigators processed the scene. The Oregon State Police, Malheur County Sheriff's Office and the Ontario Police Department are continuing the investigation.

Investigators from the Idaho State Police, Washington County Sheriff's Office and Weiser Police Department are assisting with the investigation and follow-up as needed.

Source: Malheur County‏

