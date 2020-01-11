6 Tips to Get the Most of Your Next Trip to Vegas

SNc Channels:



Las Vegas "strip"

Photo by Bonnie King, Salem-News.com

(SALEM, Ore.) - If you’re planning a trip to Las Vegas, be ready to get overwhelmed by fantastic hotels and thriving casinos. This part of Nevada is especially attractive for tourists who want to take the maximum from their vacations. Everyone who heads to Vegas wants to see the most spectacular shows, experience the most breathtaking activities, and enjoy Sin City at its best. Here are six helpful tips on how to get the most outstanding experience while in Las Vegas. Get a Drink for a Buck at Wynn Vegas casinos offer free drinks to all players. If you want to get a cocktail, you don’t have to join the most elite company playing blackjack. Just sit down at any of the slot machines. If you have plans to get wasted, swing by slot machines before visiting the club and save a decent sum on alcohol. The best drinks are offered at Wynn, where you can get a fantastic mojito and branded tequila totally for free. Just do not forget to tip the waiter. Sip your mojito and admire the Koi Pond location round the corner. It is a giant aquarium with goldfish and Koi. Even among locals, only a few know about this room at Wynn, so do not miss your chance to see this place. Play Like a Pro (Even If You Are Not) A smart way to behave at the casino is to take a game marker for a more considerable amount. For example, if you plan to spend no more than $500, take a marker for $5,000. The administration can spot the tag and offer you a free room, lunch, or tickets for some performances. You can get fine rooms in many hotels, but the Mandalay Bay is undeniably on the top of the list. Mix Shopping and Gaming Right There are boutique galleries in all major casinos. However, they will not please you with affordable prices, so get ready to spend some money there. They are built so that visitors who were lucky to win a tidy sum at roulette will not miss the shops that are directly under their nose. Most tourists that visit Vegas flock to the Caesar’s Forum Shops and the Miracle Mile at Planet Hollywood. These shopping centers can literally force you to spend a lot of time there. If you go shopping at these places, make sure to check out the ceilings, as they are the works of art. Follow Locals Las Vegas residents are rarely seen at slot machines or poker tables. Usually, they are more into card games in obscure casinos on the outskirts or Fremont Street. Lucian Marinescu, a partner at OnlineCasinoGems, mentioned that it’s worth heading to this unique Vegas street where the Four Queens and El Cortez casinos are located. “They are not as pompous as establishments on the Las Vegas Strip, but there, you can find the favorite gaming tables of locals and customer loyalty. Totally worth it.” Having a look at Fremont, do not miss the opportunity to visit local hipster eateries as well. Look for the most crowded place to get a tasty meal for a bargain price. Dangerous Driving for Speed Hunters Although most people associate Las Vegas with casinos, crazy parties, and luxury hotels, the city can provide much more than that. In Vegas, you can find unique entertainment options for any taste. The city has much more than the best acrobatic performances by Cirque du Soleil and the largest Ferris wheel. Fans of high speeds can participate in rides on tracks of more than sixty meters high and even go for the Dream Racing Driving tour. There’s no need to limit yourself only to the city. A fearless and hungry for adventure individual can visit amazing attractions located very close to Las Vegas. The sightseeing locations include the famous Grand Canyon that you can observe either from a flight height, riding a boat, or driving there by car. Lovers of memes and The Supernatural can visit the infamous military base Zone 51 with any of the tours available. This location is associated with the mythical crash of UFOs and, thus, attracts a lot of spectators. Swim with Sharks It is hard to imagine that it is possible to sunbathe on a snow-white beach of 4.5 hectares amid a desert, enjoying the sound of the sea surf. For Las Vegas, indeed, there are no barriers. Heading to this unpredictable city, grab some swimsuits, as you will need it. At the Mandalay Bay Hotel, next to the wave-like pool, you can soak on soft sand brought in from California. Besides, there is a huge Shark Reef Aquarium with two thousand of the most diverse sea creatures all around the world. Piranhas, sharks, turtles, jellyfish, mollusks, snails, and the rarest representative of golden crocodiles - these are just the tip of the iceberg of the aquarium. For those who can boast of a diving certificate, it is possible to go for scuba diving along with sharks. Play Smart, Go Prepared While driving through the streets of Las Vegas, you will have a look at a vast number of casinos, and each of them is impressive. All these houses of excitement are pretty different, and the services provided, the types of games and the chances of winning also vary. According to Weekly Slots News, learning how to play and practice can increase your chances of winning. The chances are that in some casinos, your favorite game may not be played, or the rules will be slightly different. That is why, before plunging into the nightlife of Las Vegas, familiarize yourself with the specifics of Vegas casinos. Thus, you will choose the right location for yourself, for sure. The Final Word As the saying goes, what happens in Vegas remains in Vegas. Although Sin City is well-known for its nightlife, gambling, and thrill of losing everything, there is so much more about casinos and hotels. According to Gambling News Magazine, fancy restaurants, adrenaline-driven experiences, beaches, museums, pouring drinks, and never-ending parties are what make the city. You can go for any activity you want if you know what are you looking for and where it is located. In the end, you'll likely be anxious to share your Las Vegas adventure with your friends and family...as you quickly start planning your return trip. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

