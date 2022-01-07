Detectives Ask for Help in Suspicious Death Investigation

(SALEM, Ore.) - Salem Police officers responded to a death investigation at Wallace Marine Park on Tuesday, January 4th.

A man, identified as 48-year old Edgar Pascual-Hernandez, was found deceased in his tent just north of the softball fields.

Pascual-Hernandez was known to his employer and friends in the camp as Samuel Lucas, or Sam.

His death is considered suspicious, and detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit are requesting anyone with information regarding Pascual-Hernandez contact the Salem Police Department Tips Line by calling 503-588-8477.

This is an active investigation.

