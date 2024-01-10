Democracy: Acting Like We Own It

|
Wednesday January 10, 2024
Jan-05-2024 20:20TweetFollow @OregonNews
Democracy: Acting Like We Own ItTom Hastings special to Salem-News.com
Democracy is way deeper than one vote every few years.
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - When I was in prison for my nonviolent anti-nuclear actions, one of my disciplines was to write something for publication daily--a letter to the editor, an opinion piece, a book review, or even mediocre poetry.
One hundred percent of my writing was in opposition to nuclear weapons.
I couldn't vote while I was incarcerated. But I refused to stop participating in our democracy. If I could convince even two people to care enough to vote who had not been voting even though they were able to, and if they voted for a candidate who was opposed to nuclear weapons, I felt like this was how I was still part of the democracy of my country.
Who are the people who cannot vote and who are yet a part of how our democracy functions? An incomplete list, but one that I hope gives some hope to those who wish they could vote in our American elections:
The countless stories of disenfranchised people around the world making a difference in their democracies--or even creating democracy where there had been none--can help motivate us when we feel like it's hopeless.
It is never impossible to participate in democracy. People like Rosa Parks, John Lewis, Alice Paul, and so many more are still influential even though they've passed on.
This is your democracy, even if you are 15, even if you are undocumented, even if you are incarcerated. We all own it, we all can make it stronger and more responsive to what we need, to justice, to a world fit for life.
Five minutes of action a day by millions of us can be the best protection of our hope, our rights, our freedom from fear, our freedom to love and live.
Democracy is way deeper than one vote every few years. It will live or die, depending on our commitment to it. We are powerful, every one of us.
_________________________________________Dr. Tom H. Hastings is Coördinator of Conflict Resolution BA/BS degree programs and certificates at Portland State University, PeaceVoice Director, and on occasion an expert witness for the defense of civil resisters in court. Author, latest book, A New Era of Nonviolence.
#democracy #Marjory_Stonemen #Douglas_high_school_shooting #Greta_Thunberg #Liberian_women #Childrens_Crusade
Articles for January 5, 2024 |
