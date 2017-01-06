Winter Storm Watch for Willamette Valley this Weekend

|
Friday January 6, 2017
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
Zip Weather
Weather Forecast
|
Jan-05-2017 23:00TweetFollow @OregonNews
Winter Storm Watch for Willamette Valley this WeekendSalem-News.com Weather
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for snow and freezing rain.
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Saturday morning through Sunday morning for the Central Willamette Valley including the Salem metro area.
The storm is expected to bring significant impacts of snow and freezing rain across much of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
Cold air will linger into this weekend as a low pressure system approaches from the Pacific.
This system will push several bands of precipitation southwest to northeast across the region beginning Saturday morning.
Temperatures will likely start off below freezing for all but the coast, resulting in a transition from snow or sleet to freezing rain, to plain rain as temperatures slowly rise above freezing.
This transition will occur most quickly in Lane County, and the slowest in and near the Columbia Gorge.
The result is expected to be a variety of winter weather ranging from heavy snow in the gorge to a potential ice storm for portions of the Willamette Valley and nearby hills.
Source: NWS
_________________________________________
Salem-News Traffic Related Links: Road Conditions | Road Cameras | Seven day weather forecast
Salem-News Weather Related Links: Seven day weather forecast | Weather Stories | Road Conditions | Road Cameras
Weather | Traffic | Oregon | Business | Most Commented on
Articles for January 4, 2017 | Articles for January 5, 2017 |
In Salem
Sign Up Now!
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2017 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2017 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.