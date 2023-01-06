SNc Channels:



Jan-04-2023 14:00
6 Trending Bridal Accessories For 2023
Well chosen bridal accessories make for a beautiful wedding.

Image courtesy: Chalo Garcia, Pixabay

(SALEM, Ore.) - Bridal accessories continue to be an important addition to a wedding. They make the bride beautiful and complete. Like other industries, the wedding industry has had drastic changes especially post-pandemic. Brides are always looking for ways to come up with a look that resembles their personality and style and most brides have recently been opting for a simple minimalist look. This article highlights 6 trending bridal accessories you will encounter in 2023: Pearl Jewelry From pearl bracelets to earrings to necklaces, pearls have been everywhere in 2022 and will continue to be a top option in 2023. Other ways to incorporate pearls in your bridal accessories include shoes, hairpieces, and clutches. Although pearl jewels may not be your first thought when you think of a wedding accessory, in 2023, they are now trending for a reason. They are beautiful and symbolize generosity, integrity, and purity. According to Laguna Pearl, pearl jewelers in Los Angeles, pearl pieces are intended to make a statement and be worn in a modern way. Natural pearls are hard to get, hence expensive. But because the demand for the jewel has risen, there are cultured pearls that are considered to be real. Having a touch of pearl in your wedding accessories is a to-go-for idea in 2023. Petite Bouquets Trends and online searches show that brides are now searching for petite bouquets as compared to past years when large and wild bouquets have been in use. Flowers are an important way to complete your look or tell how you feel. A petite bouquet is ideal to avoid any distractions. Minimalism has been the next big trend; so petite bouquets should be in your 2023 wedding accessories thoughts. Customized Veils Simple bridal veils are the to-go for in 2023. Pairing it with a simple wedding dress makes a huge fashion statement. The veils can be customized to any length or any add-on. Some veils make an artisanal style with glass crystals added to shimmer all over. The veil you settle for ensures you get lots of attention on your big day. Gloves After dominating many red carpets in 2022, gloves will bring on the wedding sparkles in 2023. One of the best is the opera style which starts at the hand all the way to the upper arm. This gives the bride a glamorous and opulent look. Other classic gloves on trend are the wrist-length pairs. The majority of gloves are lace-intricate to add to the classic nature. Embellished Shoes Shoes are top accessories that you should make a special and careful consideration of before settling for any. In 2023, wedding shoes will be more embellished with features like pearls, floral lace, or tulle bows. Every wedding detail is a representation of your style, hence do not settle for less. It is a perfect combination to get some embellished shoes if you’ve settled for a minimalist wedding theme. Bucket Clutch The bucket Clutch is functional and gives an elegant chic look. This type of bag paved its way back in 2022 and so will it in 2023. A clutch bag with a pearl finish is ideal in completing your bridal wedding look. Wrap Up! Bridal accessories enhance your beauty and give you the best look on your big day. In 2023, the wedding industry is shifting more to minimalist where a little and simple detailing will be enough. Let your bridal accessories enhance even the simplest wedding dress you settle for. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

