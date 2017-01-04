Sheriff's Office Seeks Tips in Search for Missing Endangered Merrilee Cooley

|
Wednesday January 4, 2017
|
Jan-03-2017 22:14TweetFollow @OregonNews
Sheriff's Office Seeks Tips in Search for Missing Endangered Merrilee CooleySalem-News.com
Leave tips at 503-723-4949, reference CCSO Case # 16-35366
(CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore.) - The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is seeking tips as it looks for a missing endangered adult woman who disappeared on or shortly after Dec. 26.
68-year old Merrilee Bonnie Cooley was last seen on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. Her family reported her missing under suspicious circumstances on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Cooley's 2010 black Kia Optima (Oregon license plate 126FGC) is also missing.
Merrilee Bonnie Cooley is 68 years old. She is white, weighs 200 lbs. and stands 5'01".
Anyone with information on Cooley's whereabouts is urged to call the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office Non-Emergency Line at 503-655-8211.
The public can also leave tips at 503-723-4949 or by using our online form at https://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp -- please reference CCSO Case # 16-35366.
