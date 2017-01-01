SNc Channels:



Fatal Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Ongoing In Bend The two Bend Police Officers have been identified



(BEND, Ore.) - On the night of December 23, 2016, the Bend Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the area of Bond and Franklin in Bend. During the contact, an altercation occurred with the vehicle's driver and at least one officer fired their weapon, resulting in the death of the driver. Detectives and forensic experts are continuing the investigation into this officer involved shooting. To date, the investigation has revealed at 10:26 p.m., Deschutes County 911 received calls of a white minivan driving erratically southbound on 3rd street in Bend, near Butler Market. At least two 911 callers identified the vehicle and the poor driving. That behavior included driving into snow banks, going sideways in the road, almost striking a bicyclist and other dangerous driving. The vehicle drove to the intersection of 3rd and Franklin where it began traveling westbound on Franklin after driving through the 7-11 parking lot. At approximately 10:30 p.m. a Bend Police Officer locates the vehicle traveling westbound on Franklin and conducts a traffic stop on the vehicle, a 2002 Dodge Caravan, which comes to a stop on Franklin just prior to Bond Street. During this stop a second officer arrives at the scene. The male driver was later identified as 31-year old Michael Tyler Jacques, from Bend. During this contact, Jacques did not cooperate and they attempted to place him under arrest. A Taser was deployed without any success. Following these failed attempts at arresting Jacques, at least one officer fired his duty weapon, shooting Jacques. Jacques was then removed from the vehicle by officers and first aid was rendered. Upon medical crews arriving on scene, Jacques was pronounced deceased at the scene. Neither of the two Bend Police Officers received any serious injuries. It is unknown at this time if Jacques was armed at the time of the incident as his vehicle has not yet been searched, pending a search warrant. The two Bend Police Officers have been identified as Officer Scott Schaier and Officer Marc Tisher. During this incident one or both of the officers deployed a Taser and Officer Schaier fired his handgun. Pursuant to Senate Bill 111 - Use of Deadly Force investigations - a multi-agency investigation is continuing now being reviewed by the Oregon Department of Justice. This includes agencies from the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, Redmond Police Department, Sunriver Police Department, Madras Police Department, Warms Springs Police, Deschutes County District Attorney's Office, the OSP Criminal Investigations Division and the OSP Forensic Services Division. OSP has been assigned as the lead investigating agency. These investigations take time and more information will be released as soon as practical; understanding the need of public information and transparency but also weighing the integrity of the investigation. Any witnesses that have not yet spoken to law enforcement about this incident are urged to call OSP Detective James Koehler at 541-633-2215. Following this release no further information will be released until reviewing by a prosecuting attorney (in this case the Oregon Department of Justice) has reviewed the investigation, which is standard procedure in officer involved shootings. _________________________________________

