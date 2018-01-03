Coast Guard and Depoe Bay Firefighters Rescue Man from Cove

Mother Nature helped out with a low tide, so USCG was able to land on a reef.



Photo: Depoe Bay Fire Dist.



(DEPOE BAY, Ore.) - Tuesday afternoon just before 4 o'clock, Depoe Bay Firefighters were called to a location south of Depoe Bay in an area known as Big Whale cove.

The call was for a 19-year old male suffering from an unknown medical issue. Firefighters reached the patient within 10 minutes of the call and decided the best extraction would be by a helicopter. A USCG helo from Newport was requested and responded.

DBFD Firefighters and Pacific West Ambulance personnel stabilized the patient and waited for extraction. With help from Mother Nature (in the way of a low tide), a USCG helo landed on a reef which would ordinarily be under water at any given time.

The patient was flown to a local hotel for assessment.

Depoe Bay Firefighters were assisted by Pacific West Ambulance, USCG. No patient contact or information is available.

Source: Depoe Bay Fire Dist.

_________________________________________