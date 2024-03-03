SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com



Feb-29-2024 18:20 TweetFollow @OregonNews Should You Call a Lawyer if Charged with DUI? Here's All You Need to Know Some things you should know to do if you are ever charged with DUI

Image courtesy: ACLU

(SALEM, Ore.) - Generally, an officer is empowered by law to stop any vehicle based on reasonable suspicion that the driver has violated the law. Most Driving Under the Influence (DUI) offenses are only identified after the officer notices you may have flouted one or more traffic rules, such as running a red light, speeding, or making an improper lane change. In most countries, DUI is considered a crime; hence, its charges are handled in a criminal court. According to AaronBlackLaw.com, a DUI Attorney in Phoenix, you may decide to represent yourself in the criminal court if charged with a DUI. However, hiring a reputable DUI lawyer is the best thing to do as they give you a higher chance of winning the case. A DUI conviction will remain on your record for life and can have a significant negative impact on your life and career. Meanwhile, if you are pulled over by an officer, it is recommended that you remain calm and respond to all asked questions politely. Depending on the situation, you may be able to use the police officer’s conduct during the engagement in defense against a DUI charge if they eventually charge you with one. What is DUI? DUI means Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs. The permitted blood alcohol concentration (BAC) for drivers varies in different countries and states. The law of most countries is minimal for first-time offenders and severe for repeated violators. Punishment for DUI may include a fine, suspension of driver’s license, and jail term. Things to do if arrested for DUI Any driver can be charged with DUI. It is possible to get confused if you suddenly find yourself in a jail cell. However, the actions you take during this period can either help or hurt your defense and remember, a DUI conviction is no good for anyone. Here are some things you should do in case you are ever charged with DUI: Remain silent, do not talk to the police This applies to almost all types of arrest situations. Any police officer that decides to arrest you for DUI has already made up their mind, and there is nothing you can say to change their mind. Only behave politely, but do not try to talk to the police with the aim that you might be able to convince them to rescind the arrest. Do not admit that you were drinking and driving to the officer or anyone you might meet in the jail cell. Gather details and evidence about the incident Document everything you can remember about the incident starting from the time you were stopped till when you were released. Write down the names of the officers you encountered during the incident, and note word for word the questions they asked and your response. Bills from a bar or restaurant you visited before driving can also be used to defend you, especially if it indicates you did not purchase or consume any alcoholic drink. Secure the release of your vehicle Aside from gathering details about the incident, find a way to secure the release of your vehicle immediately after your release. While you may not urgently need the vehicle, probably because the arrest was Friday night and you will not be resuming work on Saturday, the longer you leave the vehicle with the police, the higher the cost to secure its release. Identify potential witnesses The police barely conduct additional investigation after a DUI arrest. They assume they have all the needed evidence to convict you. Identify witnesses that can corroborate that you were not drinking and driving. For instance, if you were with people before getting behind the wheel, they can testify you did not drink or take any drugs before leaving in your vehicle. Contact the DMV The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) typically suspends a driver’s license if they are arrested or convicted of DUI. To avoid this, you must contact them while your DUI hearing is ongoing to retain your driver’s license. This is vital because it might take a while before the prosecutor officially files charges after receiving the police report. Some states have the required time frame the driver needs to contact to request a hearing. Failure to do so within the time frame will result in automatic suspension of your license. Hire a reputable and experienced DUI lawyer Do not try to defend yourself in court. Instead, hire a reputable and experienced DUI lawyer. Typically, if you are unable to afford a lawyer, a Public Defender will be assigned to you. Although this can be cost-effective, the drawback is that they handle many cases at once and might be unable to effectively defend your case. Depending on the law in your locality, if you use a public defender, you will need to always appear in court. However, a private DUI lawyer will dedicate more time to your case and can appear in court on your behalf. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

Crime | Alcohol | Drugs | Most Commented on





Articles for February 29, 2024 |