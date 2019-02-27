SNc Channels:



Feb-26-2019 10:57 TweetFollow @OregonNews 3 Must-Have Wish List Items for a Spring Wedding "Elegance is not about being noticed, it is about being remembered." ~ GIORGIO ARMANI

Image: JJs House

(SALEM, Ore.) - Whether you plan to have a big or small wedding, at some point stress will be inevitable. One of the best ways to try and reduce the constant mini-panic moments is to make sure you write a list as early as possible in the planning process. While we will all remember to shop for a wedding dress, many times it's the little things we forget. Here are some to help you start thinking about some of the small details you don't want to overlook. Shoes, Shoes, Shoes! Whether you love or hate shoe shopping, one this is certain when it comes time to find wedding shoes - it will probably take multiple shopping trips to find the right pair! To make matters worse, a smart bride will actually have two pairs on hand for the big day. Even if you have a low-key wedding, you will find the day to be very long, and your feet will probably hurt no matter how hard you try to avoid it. Most wedding dresses look best with high heels or stilettos, but after the pictures are done, you might want to change into some flats for part of the reception. It can be tough to find a nice pair of wedding flats so make sure you add it to your list right away! The Secret Key To Perfect Pictures Finding dreamy flower girl dresses and creating chic looks for your bridal party are some of the first steps in creating simply gorgeous pictures you will cherish for a lifetime. You would be surprised at how stress-free it is to do this if you add it to your wish list and get to thinking about what you want as early as possible! Much of the focus is placed on the bridal party particularly bridesmaid dresses, and flower girl dresses can often be unintentionally overlooked and left to the last minute. To avoid a disharmonious or overdressed look for flower girls it's generally safest to go with a neutral color, and many brides will choose plain white, but ivory flower girl dresses should not be overlooked! Ivory flower girl dresses are a fantastic alternative, as they will not clash with the colors the bridal party is wearing or draw the eye away from the white of the wedding dress. The Send-Off Supplies You've said your vows, had your first kiss as Mr and Mrs, and make your way down the aisle as husband and wife. The photographer is waiting, camera at the ready for the moment your guests send you off...and they have nothing to throw for good luck and wishes! This can be avoided, just add one more thing to your plan. Traditionally, rice or confetti was thrown at a couple as they left a church, but this has been banned by many venues due to the mess and trip hazard. Some great alternatives to consider that look great in pictures are bubbles or flower petals for daytime weddings, or sparklers for evening weddings. Whichever you choose, be sure to make sure you don't forget this small, yet, important detail if you want your photographer to capture some genuinely Insta-worthy snaps! Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

