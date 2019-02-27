OSP Seeks Public Assistance in Crash

|
Wednesday February 27, 2019
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Feb-26-2019 22:20TweetFollow @OregonNews
OSP Seeks Public Assistance in CrashSalem-News.com
If you have any information related to this incident, please contact OSP or 800-442-0776 refer to Sr. Trooper Freitag
(SALEM, Ore.) - This morning at about 7:45, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a multi-vehicle crash on I-5 between mile posts 260-262 near Keizer.
The suspect ran four separate vehicles off the road before crashing into a tree. The male suspect was driving northbound on Interstate 5 in a white 2018 Chevy Silverado pickup bearing CA Lic# 65811L2 (see photo).
The pickup's driver was taken to a local hospital due to his injuries related to the crash. The other involved drivers had minor injuries.
The driver is being charged with multiple criminal charges to include DUII, failed to perform duties of a driver (hit & run) and several assault charges.
Oregon State Police is seeking #PublicAssistance to these string of crashes. If you have any information related to this incident, please contact OSP or 800-442-0776 refer to Sr. Trooper Freitag.
_________________________________________
Salem-News Traffic Related Links: Road Conditions | Road Cameras | Seven day weather forecast
Oregon | Traffic | Crash | Most Commented on
Articles for February 25, 2019 | Articles for February 26, 2019 |
googlec507860f6901db00.html
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2019 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2019 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.