OSP Seeks Public Assistance in Crash

(SALEM, Ore.) - This morning at about 7:45, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a multi-vehicle crash on I-5 between mile posts 260-262 near Keizer.

The suspect ran four separate vehicles off the road before crashing into a tree. The male suspect was driving northbound on Interstate 5 in a white 2018 Chevy Silverado pickup bearing CA Lic# 65811L2 (see photo).

The pickup's driver was taken to a local hospital due to his injuries related to the crash. The other involved drivers had minor injuries.

The driver is being charged with multiple criminal charges to include DUII, failed to perform duties of a driver (hit & run) and several assault charges.

Oregon State Police is seeking #PublicAssistance to these string of crashes. If you have any information related to this incident, please contact OSP or 800-442-0776 refer to Sr. Trooper Freitag.

