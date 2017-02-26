SNc Channels:



Feb-26-2017 01:11 TweetFollow @OregonNews Is America Circling the Drain? I live in Canada, beyond the reach of Donald Trump's deportation forces. I have no plan to ever visit the U.S. in the rest of my lifetime.

Circling the drain.

Image: Salem-News.com

(Pender Island, British Columbia) - I was 15 in October 1962 when the Cuban Missile Crisis overwhelmed much of the world's consciousness. As Oliver Stone commented in his series The untold history of the United States: “Children watched the news, their parents full of fear.” In my experience, the fear was palpable and seemingly everywhere. Two nights ago I awoke about 3am with a chest-clutching fear/anxiety. My first thought was that I was having a panic (not a heart) attack. After a few seconds, I realized that the fear I was feeling was the same fear I had experienced in 1962 when, along with many others, I was afraid that when I went to bed at night, there would be no tomorrow to wake up to. Psychologically and politically, I have the same fear as regards Donald Trump as President. It's not specifically that he has access to the nuclear codes. It's an amorphous fear that he and his nihilistic coterie will bring about the end of civilization as we know it. _________________________________________

