Winter Storm Warning: Northern Oregon Cascades

|
Wednesday February 27, 2019
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Feb-25-2019 16:20TweetFollow @OregonNews
Winter Storm Warning: Northern Oregon CascadesSalem-News.com Weather
Warning has been extended
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - The WINTER STORM WARNING issued by the National Weather Service for the Northern Oregon Cascades remains in effect until midnight tonight.
Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches expected. In addition, easterly winds may gust to 35 mph at times through Monday evening.
Travel will be very difficult to impossible, especially over the passes. Gusty winds combined with heavy snowfall rates may cause white-out conditions at times.
SNOW REPORT: The full snowfall report can be found HERE (as of 2:55 PM). The storm total snowfall reports were collected from yesterday afternoon through today.
Source: NWS
_________________________________________
Salem-News Traffic Related Links: Road Conditions | Road Cameras | Seven day weather forecast
Salem-News Weather Related Links: Seven day weather forecast | Weather Stories | Road Conditions | Road Cameras
Articles for February 24, 2019 | Articles for February 25, 2019 | Articles for February 26, 2019
googlec507860f6901db00.html
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2019 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2019 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.