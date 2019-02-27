Wednesday February 27, 2019
Winter Storm Warning: Northern Oregon Cascades

Salem-News.com Weather

Warning has been extended

winter storm warning
Winter Storm Warning continues

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - The WINTER STORM WARNING issued by the National Weather Service for the Northern Oregon Cascades remains in effect until midnight tonight.

Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches expected. In addition, easterly winds may gust to 35 mph at times through Monday evening.

Travel will be very difficult to impossible, especially over the passes. Gusty winds combined with heavy snowfall rates may cause white-out conditions at times.

SNOW REPORT: The full snowfall report can be found HERE (as of 2:55 PM). The storm total snowfall reports were collected from yesterday afternoon through today.

Source: NWS

