Wednesday February 27, 2019
Feb-25-2019 15:40

Oregon Snow Covered Highways and Byways

Salem-News.com Travel

Highway status as of 3 p.m.

Salem-News.com
Sunday night, Hwy 58 had many downed trees, some of which were high enough for vehicles (not trucks) to drive under...before they closed the highway. Photo: Facebook/Esther Doty

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - I-5 traffic northbound is moving again at the MP 172 back-up, south of Cottage Grove. ODOT and utility crews are working to remove downed line across the southbound lanes. No ETO but it should be soon.

U.S. 101 is closed at MP 343, 12 miles north of Brookings due to sunken grade. No ETO. No detour.

Lowering snow levels are expected to lower tonight to the Rogue Valley floor. Drivers should either stay home or plan on winter driving conditions tonight into tomorrow morning.

Power is still out in much of Oakridge/Roseburg/Douglas County area.

So -- as of 3 p.m., the following closures are in effect:

  • Travel in Douglas County in the I-5 corridor between Glendale and Cottage Grove (MP 80-174) is discouraged. But traffic is moving northbound. Crews working on SB I-5 at MP 174

  • U.S. 101 is closed at MP 343, 12 miles north of Brookings due to sunken grade- no detour.

  • Oregon 42S between Coquille and Bandon open to single lane after a landslide (MP 9)

  • Oregon 138 West between Sutherlin and Elkton (MP 11-24)

  • Oregon 38 west of Elkton between MP 29-37

  • Single lane traffic on U.S. 101 south of Bandon at Four Mile (MP 282)

  • Oregon 138 East between MP 17 and 60 (just east of Glide to West Toketee)

  • Expect delays due to small slides on Oregon 42 in Coos County

Drivers should be prepared for winter driving and expect significant delays on southwest Oregon highways.

Monitor conditions at Tripcheck.com

Source: ODOT

_________________________________________


Salem-News.com Top Stories

©2019 Salem-News.com.


