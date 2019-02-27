Oregon Snow Covered Highways and Byways

|
Wednesday February 27, 2019
|
|
Oregon Snow Covered Highways and BywaysSalem-News.com Travel
Highway status as of 3 p.m.
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - I-5 traffic northbound is moving again at the MP 172 back-up, south of Cottage Grove. ODOT and utility crews are working to remove downed line across the southbound lanes. No ETO but it should be soon.
U.S. 101 is closed at MP 343, 12 miles north of Brookings due to sunken grade. No ETO. No detour.
Lowering snow levels are expected to lower tonight to the Rogue Valley floor. Drivers should either stay home or plan on winter driving conditions tonight into tomorrow morning.
Power is still out in much of Oakridge/Roseburg/Douglas County area.
So -- as of 3 p.m., the following closures are in effect:
Drivers should be prepared for winter driving and expect significant delays on southwest Oregon highways.
Monitor conditions at Tripcheck.com
Source: ODOT
_________________________________________
