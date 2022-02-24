|
Thursday February 24, 2022
|
|
7-Year Old Sustains Serious Injuries in Crash
If you have video or other information, call (503) 434-7307.
(McMINNVILLE, Ore.) - A 7-year old boy riding his bicycle was hit by a pickup about 4:20 Tuesday afternoon in McMinnville.
The initial investigation indicates the bicyclist was riding north within the marked crosswalk of Adams Street when he was struck by the pickup travelling west on 2nd Street.
The child sustained serious injuries. The operator of the pickup, a 32-year old male resident of McMinnville, remained at the crash location, and is cooperating with the investigation.
The child was transported by McMinnville Fire Department Ambulance to an awaiting Life Flight helicopter at the Willamette Valley Medical Center, which transported him to the trauma center at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland.
This investigation is still active and ongoing. Police are interested in speaking with any witnesses that have not yet given a statement, as well as anyone that has dashcam video of the incident.
Please contact Sgt Josh Sheets or Officer Cody Williams at (503) 434-7307.
_________________________________________
