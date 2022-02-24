Thursday February 24, 2022
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe

Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com

~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP

 

Feb-23-2022 21:37printcomments

Merkley Statement on Putin's Re-Invasion of Ukraine

Salem-News.com

Oregon Senator urges Russia to "end this illegal incursion".

Ukraine
Map courtesy: Britannica

(WASHINGTON D.C.) - Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley, a member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, released the following statement after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he is launching a military operation re-invading Ukraine:

    “Russia today is not only attacking Ukraine, it is attacking the very foundations of the international order.

    "Those laws and norms were put in place after World War II to prevent the world from once again facing the devastation of global conflict, to prevent maps from being redrawn by force, and to prevent civilians from suffering at the hands of brutal dictators.

    "War inflicts unspeakable tragedies and suffering, destroying lives, homes and businesses, wealth, and the environment. This reckless military campaign by Russia will be no different.

    “I join in unity with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle and with the administration in urging Russia to end this illegal incursion. And I stand ready to exact the most punishing economic costs on Moscow and its leadership that have ever been brought to bear, in concert with our allies.

    "At the same time, we must do all we can to support the Ukrainian people, particularly those who are forced to flee their homes. Innocent civilians should not be trapped in the crosshairs. Russia will continue to pay for its aggression.”

Source: Merkley Press Office

_________________________________________



Salem-News.com Top Stories

Comments Leave a comment on this story.
Name:

All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.


[Return to Top]
©2022 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


Articles for February 22, 2022 | Articles for February 23, 2022 |
Support
Salem-News.com:
Your customers are looking: Advertise on Salem-News.com!
The NAACP of the Willamette Valley
Annual Hemp Festival & Event Calendar
Tribute to Palestine and to the incredible courage, determination and struggle of the Palestinian People. ~Dom Martin
Donate to Salem-News.com and help us keep the news flowing! Thank you.
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2021 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy