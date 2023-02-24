SNc Channels:



The New Thoughtful Generation Exploring the fundamental issues of life.

(OLDENBURG, Germany) - Philosophy hasn’t been a popular topic in recent years, but that seems to be changing. Many young people now are interested in exploring the fundamental questions of life. The majority were born between 1995 and 2008, the years when the planet Pluto was transiting the sign Sagittarius. Pluto is the astrological generation marker and represents transformation. Its passage through the zodiac indicates humanity’s gradual, progressive transformation to higher stages. Sagittarius is ruled by Jupiter, representing expansion, benevolence, spirituality, philosophy. Many people born with this combination, now between 15 and 28, are interested in these issues. This is demonstrated in their environmental and gender activism and in the popularity of a series of video discussions between neuroscientist and philosopher Dr. Tony Nader and other experts in these areas. Nader is the author of One Unbounded Ocean of Consciousness, which integrates Advaita Vedanta (the ancient philosophy of unity, nonduality) with contemporary quantum physics. This new synthesis asserts that the entire universe consists of divine consciousness vibrating at different frequencies which emerge from the unified field. Quantum physics has established that all matter and energy manifests from this nonmaterial unified field. These discoveries refute the materialist worldview, but many people are still clinging to that. Old-school scientists have been trying for a century to disprove the nonmaterial basis of the unified field and reassert the primacy of matter, so far without success. This issue is at the cutting edge of both science and philosophy. Nader discusses “Consciousness and Artificial Intelligence” with Mo Gawdat, “What is Reality?” with Rebecca Newberger Goldstein, “Feelings, Emotions, Thoughts” with Lisa Feldman Barrett, “Do Our Senses Show Reality?” with Donald Hoffman, “Consciousness and the Brain” with Phil Stieg, “Reality and the Concept of Nothing” with Robert Lawrence Kuhn, “Panpsychism, Oneness and Multiplicity” with Philip Goff, “Idealism and the Nature of Ultimate Reality: Are We All in a Shared Dream?” with Bernardo Kastrup, “Self, Senses, Awareness, the World... Hallucinations?” with Anil Seth, “Individual and Collective Intelligence: from Molecules to Human Society” with Dr. Michael Levin, “Having More or Being More: Motivation and Regret” with Daniel Pink, “Become Your Ultimate Self” with Michael Gervais. The videos can be viewed free at https://www.drtonynader.com/desk/ and https://www.youtube.com/@DrTonyNader. The viewer comments show a youthful curiosity and enthusiasm about new ideas. Young minds are resonating to ancient knowledge and modern science. If you are interested in exploring the fundamental issues of life, regardless of when you were born, you’ll probably enjoy these discussions. _________________________________________

