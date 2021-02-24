Salem Man Arrested for Sex Abuse of Four Children

Detectives concerned there may be more victims



35-year old Luis Fernando Del Rio JR, of Salem was arraigned in Marion County last Friday.



(SALEM, Ore.) - 35-year old Luis Fernando Del Rio JR, of Salem, was arrested after being identified as having victimized four children. Salem Police detectives conducted the investigation into allegations of sex abuse.

Del Rio was charged with the following:

Four counts of first-degree sodomy

Six counts of first-degree sexual abuse

The investigation also determined Del Rio’s wife ran a childcare business in their Salem-area home. Since Del Rio had access to many children, detectives are concerned there may be more victims.

Del Rio has used the names Fernando, Freddy and Nando. He has lived in the Salem-Keizer area, McMinnville, Oregon and Twin Falls, Idaho.

Anyone with knowledge of victimization or suspect victimization by Del Rio is encouraged to contact the Salem Police Department Criminal Investigations Section by calling 503-588-6050.

Del Rio was arraigned Friday, February 19, 2021, at the Marion County Circuit Court Annex.

Source: Marion County District Attorney

