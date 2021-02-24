How to Keep Your Brain Active at Home

|
Wednesday February 24, 2021
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Feb-22-2021 22:49TweetFollow @OregonNews
How to Keep Your Brain Active at HomeSalem-News.com
Keep busy and make the most of your time at home!
(SALEM, Ore.) - Due to world events and the cold winter months, you have probably been spending a lot more time at home the last few months. While you can watch television all day and relax on the sofa, there are only so many hours-on-end you can do this.
Eventually, you are going to get bored and will look for ways to keep your brain active. Here are some enjoyable activities you can do when you are stuck at home to look after your mental health.
Try a Puzzle
If you want to enjoy a break from television and computer screens, why not try out a puzzle? This is going to give you a challenge to enjoy and it is something friends and family can join in.
You can choose a scene that you like, choose a good table area to build the puzzle where it won't have to be moved before you're finished. Then, begin (most puzzle solvers begin with the outside of the puzzle and work in).
Puzzles test your brain and keep it active, as well as help to boost your memory and attention span.
When you're done, you can display the puzzle or toss it back in the box to solve again another day.
Learn an Instrument
Have you always wanted to play an instrument? Well, with this extra time on your hands, this is the perfect time to do it. Choose what interests you most. You can find a lot of online tutorials that will help you learn the basics.
There are many musical instrument lessons available over the internet too. Again, this is a great way to keep your brain active and to do something productive with your time. You might even discover a hidden talent!
Enjoy Gaming
Are you somebody that likes to game? While a lot of people assume that gaming is just a fun way to relax and escape reality, it can actually be a lot more than that.
Gaming can be a good way to challenge yourself and keep your brain engaged. In particular, there are some games that can do this more than others. For example, casino games make you think about your strategy and how you are going to win and you can play them online.
Playing games like poker and blackjack require skill and you have to think about the cards in your hands. It takes practice. You can enjoy all types of gaming at home in order to keep your mind active and so that you can have some fun at the same time.
Take an Online Course
Whether you have an interest in history and want to learn more about the civil war or you enjoy politics and want to educate yourself on different theories, you are able to do this with an online course.
There are courses available from specialist companies, as well as top universities from around the world. Online courses can be free or you may have to pay a fee to complete them. Therefore, take your time and find one that you are really going to enjoy.
Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept.
_________________________________________
Articles for February 22, 2021 | Articles for February 23, 2021
Support
Salem-News.com:
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2021 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2021 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.