6 Trendy Mother-of-the-Bride Hairstyles in 2019

A mother is a key person in any wedding. She often is the one handling a multitude of tasks, including preparing the guest list, helping decide the theme and choice of venue for the wedding, flower girls and attendants, and of course, selecting the mother-of-the-bride dresses. She might ignore wearing a signature hairstyle for the wedding as she remains busy in fulfilling all these responsibilities. But a good hairstyle can change the whole look, and can be easily accomplished. Here is the guide to six trendy hairstyles in 2019 for all the gorgeous mother of the brides out there: 1. Low Bun: A low bun with voluminous curls looks feminine with any mother of the bride dresses. Whether you have opted for a mermaid dress, a pantsuit or a tea length dress, it goes well with any of them and looks elegant and classy. If you are someone who wants to keep it all simple, this hairstyle is definitely for you. 2. Twisted Half Updo: You can say this is a half up hairstyle with a twist. This hairstyle is so versatile that it can take you from the wedding party to the dance floor. It looks stunning with mermaid dresses and all the mother of the bride dresses tea length. If you are planning a beach wedding for your daughter, this hairstyle is your go-to option. 3. Open Hairs with Waves: Loose waves on open hairs become another perfect choice to go with. Waves are so in trend that you can't ignore them. You will just need a curling iron and a little bit of time to do this hairstyle. It can opt for a beach wedding. It looks beautiful on long sheer gowns or strapless mermaid gowns. As this hairstyle goes well in professional environments, it will look best with wedding pantsuits as well. 4. Topknots: You might be thinking how can a topknot be an appropriate hairstyle for weddings? Yes, it looks good in the professional world more, but you can rock this with your wedding pantsuit also. It will add a touch of modernity to the whole look and will be suitable for all the mums who want a simple yet classy look in their princess's wedding. 5. Braided Updo: With this beautiful hairstyle, it will look like you have made some efforts. But in reality, it's super easy to do. If you know how to make a braided hairstyle, you will do this one in minutes. Braided Updos look chic with any mother of the bride dresses. You can add curls to this hairstyle to give it a more romantic vibe. 6. Side Swept Low Bun: It looks very sophisticated but it's not very tricky. You can do this hairstyle within no time, sill, it looks effortless, that's the beauty of this hairstyle. You can do this in any length of hair you have, whether medium or long. To add more glamor to it, add braids in the bun. This one will look perfect with any of the dress you opt for the wedding party. So it's a wrap! These were some of the most gorgeous hairstyles for lovely ladies. Not only mums, but bridesmaids can also rock with these hairdos and turn every head as they walk down the aisle with the bride.

