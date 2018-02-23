Oregonian Newspaper Delivery Driver Killed in Weather Accident

|
Friday February 23, 2018
|
|
Oregonian Newspaper Delivery Driver Killed in Weather AccidentSalem-News.com
An unfortunate accident befell a local Astoria woman.
(ASTORIA, Ore.) - Early this morning, the Astoria Fire Department, Medix Ambulance and Astoria Police were dispatched to 12th and Kensington for a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash.
On arrival it was determined that a delivery driver for the Oregonian newspaper, 50-year old Debra Kay Burnett, of Astoria, had attempted to climb a hilly section of 12th Street near Kensington with her delivery vehicle. She was on her regular route.
Due to the road being covered in snow and ice, the vehicle was not able to make it to the top of the street and began to slide backwards down the hill. At some point the vehicle was stopped on the hill and Burnett exited the vehicle to apply salt.
Police say that her vehicle was left in gear, and it somehow rolled on top of her, pinning her underneath. She was reportedly unresponsive when officials arrived.
Astoria Fire and Medix attended to the victim while also working to lift the vehicle off. Despite these efforts, Debra Kay Burnett died at the scene.
Source: Astoria Police Dispatch
