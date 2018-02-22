Thursday February 22, 2018
Feb-22-2018

Good Fishing Requires Knowing a Few Essential Tips

Salem-News.com Outdoors

Fish on! A little prep will reap you great rewards.

fishing
Experienced fisherman works to land a steelhead off the Oregon Coast. Photo: Salem-News.com

(SALEM, Ore.) - Boat fishing is growing at a rapid pace, and that’s because angling is the favorite pastime of over forty million Americans.

Getting a fishing license is easy, and you can do it by checking on your state’s legislation. On top of that, you can use the official website of your county to find out as much as you can about fishing regulations.

Unlike several other types of angling, boat fishing might seem a tad complicated, especially if you are only starting out. You need different kinds of equipment depending on the fish species you are targeting.

To find out more about how you can make the most of your boat fishing trip, check out the following tips and tricks.

  • Be organized and pay attention
    Whether you fish from a kayak or a bigger boat, the fact of the matter is that your success as a fisher largely depends on your organizational skills and your agility. You have to ensure that you don’t leave anything at home or on the shore so as to make sure that you do not have to return ahead of time.

    Furthermore, you need to make sure that everything is in its own right place. Aside from a variety of gear designed specifically for the type of fishing you are going to engage in, you also need several life-saving items such as an extra life jacket, for instance.

  • Choose the right lures
    It’s very tempting to go out fishing with a heavy tackle box where you will cram all of your lures. But every angling situation is different and should be treated as such. You can’t go with all of the equipment you may have tried out or you might own out on a body of water. Many anglers make the mistake of bringing lures that are virtually useless for the species they want to catch. For small pond fishing, we recommend inline spinners or small spinnerbaits. The bigger your boat, the more equipment you can take with you. However, if you fish from a relatively small kayak, the amount of space you have available is limited.

  • Limit the rods and reels
    Just like you would if you were to travel to your fishing destination by air, it is a good idea to get one to two fishing outfits. So leave your extra combos at home if you have any and stick to your favorite rod and reel if you can.

    Another tip that we can give you is to avoid driving around all day long. What we mean by this is that, to actually fish, you need to stop and pick an area of the lake or river where your chances are better at getting a catch.

  • Use the right boat
    Purchasing the right boat can be daunting, especially if you have no experience whatsoever. Perhaps this buying guide might assist you in choosing wisely, especially if you’re in the market for an inflatable one. Keep in mind that there are charters you can take advantage of if you do not own a boat and you go to an entirely new destination.

