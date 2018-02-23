SNc Channels:



Feb-22-2018 18:43 ATV Owners Seek High Quality Audio Speakers Looking for sound quality, performance, and resilience that will stand the test of time

Durability is a factor you should take into account when choosing ATV speakers. Image: youngchoppers.com

(SALEM, Ore.) - If you own an ATV, you probably know how much of a difference a pair of quality speakers can make. There are heaps of models out there, which means that you may find yourself feeling a bit baffled if you go through all of the reviews written by previous customers. To make it a bit easier for you to make up your mind, we have created a short guide that can tell you exactly what aspects are the most important when you’re shopping for the best speakers for ATVs. Sound quality It goes without saying that this factor should be the first you ought to have in mind when you start your research. It’s safe to say that ATV vehicles make a lot of noise, which means that, if the set of speakers you will end up choosing doesn’t have that good of sound quality, you will barely manage to hear anything. Sensitivity is particularly important. Look for the power and frequency ratings, as well as the impedance. The impedance is measured in Ohms and should match the rest of your audio system. An impedance ratio of about 4 Ohms makes a good choice for most ATV riders. Mounting and controlling the speakers It can be rather pricey hiring a professional to set up your speakers efficiently. But there are loads of tutorials online, and most manufacturing brands also do a good job when it comes to providing accurate and in-depth instructions with regard to the whole installation process. The size and the location of your speakers matter, as well, as does whether or not the unit comes with an integrated Bluetooth control. You will somehow have to supply the needed power to your speakers, so make sure that they can be connected to your ATV system with ease. Durability is a factor you should take into account With the vast array of choices available for sale nowadays, you might find it difficult to tell whether the one you are considering can, without a doubt, withstand the test of time. You’re probably not searching for a unit that has a lifespan of less than a year. One way of telling whether the model you have selected can last for a reasonable amount of time is by sifting through several ATV speaker reviews. If you can afford it, we recommend speakers that are waterproof and feature a resilient type of insulation. This will allow you to rest assured that the elements won’t affect the sound quality, the performance, or the resilience of the model. Finally, you ought to know that some brands simply make better products than many others. Some of the best-known names in the industry of manufacturing quality speakers for your vehicle are Boss, Rockville, Polk Audio, as well as Noam Audio. Getting a unit made by one of these companies can ensure you make the most of it and, at the same time, you will be able to benefit from excellent customer support. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

