Feb-22-2018 18:25 Great Gift Ideas for Kids in 2018 Think "outside the box" and make your gift more worthwhile.

Image: nab.org

(SALEM, Ore.) - So, you’ve got to get a cool gift for a young person. What an excellent opportunity! With the endless possibilities made available by the current market, it can sometimes be daunting to search for the right present for a child. On top of that, one has to consider the gift recipient’s age, as well as their preferences and (especially) their needs. To make it a bit easier for you to come up with an idea, we have put together a short list of several suggestions. Make the most of this gift-giving event. Consider these if they are in accordance with the tastes of those you are trying to impress. Any kind of gadget We all know how kids nowadays are passionate about technology, and gadgets in particular. A gadget can represent anything ranging from a portable Bluetooth speaker to a drone. You ought to consider the latter if the child has a particular interest in photo or videography and if he or she enjoys capturing footage around the house. Another type of gadget that can be very popular with kids is a hoverboard, also known as a self-balancing scooter. Also, keep in mind that, given kids’ love for Instagram nowadays, even a cheap smartphone lens kit can make their day. Although in the end, it is up to you to decide whether such presents are the best for your recipient. Go for a scientific present Another way of going about things is to select a device or item that has something in common with science. If the child likes biology as a subject, he or she will inevitably appreciate using a microscope. The best microscopes for children aren’t overly expensive, and most are made with fewer components compared to their compound counterparts. You can even go for a USB microscope, which can be conveniently connected to a laptop or a smartphone, thus enabling the user to look at a bigger picture of what they’re trying to see. Something to help them exercise One of the worst things about being a child nowadays is that one never gets to spend a lot of time outdoors, but you can help with that. Try to get them interested in team sports, if you can. If, however, the kid is more of an introvert, you might find that some types of equipment you can install in your basement is better. One of them is a punching bag. There are some studies that suggest that boxing as a pastime does not have any influence on a kid’s aggressive tendencies. Tap into their creativity Every kid is different in their own way, and that’s only understandable. Part of these differences come from the environment they have grown up in, and some are even genetic, such as skills and various abilities to learn several subjects to the detriment of others. There are three things you can use if you want to help develop the child’s creativity levels. One of them is helping them learn to play a new musical instrument, provided that they want to do that. There are thousands of kids out there that go to piano lessons every week, and they hate every minute of them, so don’t force the child to learn an instrument if they don’t want to. The other two ways consist of giving them a jewelry-making kit or a painting set. You will most certainly be happily surprised by the creative outcome! Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

