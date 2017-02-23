Peter Courtney Minto Island Bridge to Open in April

|
Thursday February 23, 2017
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
Zip Weather
Weather Forecast
|
Feb-22-2017 13:20TweetFollow @OregonNews
Peter Courtney Minto Island Bridge to Open in AprilSalem-News.com
Remaining activities must be completed in sequence and are weather-dependent.
(SALEM, Ore.) - Despite a project timeline setback early on due to delayed delivery of the large supporting arches, the Peter Courtney Minto Island Bridge is on track to open to the public in April.
The bridge structure, including deck panels, rib arches and other infrastructure is now self supporting. Still to be completed are the bridge deck surface, structure tensioning, and removal of the temporary work bridge.
The bridge design is very unique and complex. Therefore, the remaining activities must be completed in sequence and are weather-dependent.
Remaining activities include:
Once work begins to remove the temporary work bridge, the new bridge and south end of Riverfront Park will be closed temporarily.
A Grand Opening celebration will likely occur in August once all work at Riverfront Park is completed and the temporary work bridge is removed.
The City appreciates the public's patience as the bridge takes shape and nears completion. Once finished, the Peter Courtney Minto Island Bridge will be an iconic and beautiful addition to the City of Salem skyline.
Source: City of Salem Public Works Department
_________________________________________
Salem | Oregon | Health | Tourism | Most Commented on
Articles for February 21, 2017 | Articles for February 22, 2017 |
Support
Salem-News.com:
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2017 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2017 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.