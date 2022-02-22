Huge Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes I-84 for up to 80 Miles

|
Tuesday February 22, 2022
|
Huge Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes I-84 for up to 80 MilesSalem-News.com
About 98 vehicles have crashed along I-84 between Pendleton and La Grande
(SALEM, Ore.) - Several multiple vehicle wrecks including passenger cars and semi-trucks took place early afternoon today on I-84 westbound at milepost 230.
ODOT's cameras (see photos below) reveal an enormous amount of vehicles crashed into one another, completely closing the freeway in both directions.
At approximately 12:20 P.M., OSP was notified of a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 84 westbound between milepost 229 and 230 involving numerous motor vehicles.
Responding officers were notified of additional crashes while they were arriving, and then once on scene, officers could hear crashes occurring behind them.
Initial scene response revealed multiple motor vehicle crashes along an approximately one-mile-long stretch of the road involving passenger cars and commercial motor vehicles.
The largest crash is estimated to involve between 15-20 cars and trucks. Early estimation is that as many as 98 vehicles have crashed in the area.
Emergency medical responders from the surrounding areas have dispatched medical and fire personnel to the scene and are actively treating and transporting patients. The total number of the injured person cannot be determined at this time.
The Umatilla County Emergency Operations Center has been activated for this incident.
Uninjured persons who cannot otherwise drive from the scene due to blockage or damaged vehicles are being transported to the Pendleton Convention Center at 1601 Westgate, Pendleton Oregon 97801.
Emergency Responders are asking that only persons needing to pick up family members come to that location.
I-84 is closed to westbound traffic from milepost 302-216 and eastbound traffic from milepost 216-265.
This will be an extended closure lasting through the night for westbound and several hours for eastbound.
Several agencies are working together to coordinate this large-scale incident:
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Umatilla County Emergency Management
Pendleton Fire
Umatilla County Fire District One
Pilot Rock Fire
East Umatilla County Fire and Rescue
CTUIR Fire and Ambulance
CTUIR Emergency Management
La Grande Fire and Ambulance
Oregon Department of Transportation
Additional medic units from Union and Walla Walla County
Interstate 84 is closed westbound from milepost 302-216 and eastbound from 216-265. There is no estimation on when Interstate 84 will reopen.
For up to the minute updates, go to: TripCheck.com, or call 511 (in Oregon). From outside of Oregon, call 503-588-2941.
SEE PHOTOS BELOW:
Sources: ODOT; OSP; Tripcheck.com
Road Conditions | Road Cameras | Seven day weather forecast
Articles for February 21, 2022 | Articles for February 22, 2022
