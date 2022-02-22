Tuesday February 22, 2022
Feb-21-2022 17:47

Huge Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes I-84 for up to 80 Miles

Salem-News.com

About 98 vehicles have crashed along I-84 between Pendleton and La Grande

Oregon Traffic
I-84 Westbound Multiple Vehicle Wrecks. This image was taken from the eastbound lane.
Photos: ODOT & OSP

(SALEM, Ore.) - Several multiple vehicle wrecks including passenger cars and semi-trucks took place early afternoon today on I-84 westbound at milepost 230.

ODOT's cameras (see photos below) reveal an enormous amount of vehicles crashed into one another, completely closing the freeway in both directions.

At approximately 12:20 P.M., OSP was notified of a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 84 westbound between milepost 229 and 230 involving numerous motor vehicles.

Responding officers were notified of additional crashes while they were arriving, and then once on scene, officers could hear crashes occurring behind them.

Initial scene response revealed multiple motor vehicle crashes along an approximately one-mile-long stretch of the road involving passenger cars and commercial motor vehicles.

The largest crash is estimated to involve between 15-20 cars and trucks. Early estimation is that as many as 98 vehicles have crashed in the area.

Emergency medical responders from the surrounding areas have dispatched medical and fire personnel to the scene and are actively treating and transporting patients. The total number of the injured person cannot be determined at this time.

The Umatilla County Emergency Operations Center has been activated for this incident.

Uninjured persons who cannot otherwise drive from the scene due to blockage or damaged vehicles are being transported to the Pendleton Convention Center at 1601 Westgate, Pendleton Oregon 97801.

Emergency Responders are asking that only persons needing to pick up family members come to that location.

I-84 is closed to westbound traffic from milepost 302-216 and eastbound traffic from milepost 216-265.

This will be an extended closure lasting through the night for westbound and several hours for eastbound.

Several agencies are working together to coordinate this large-scale incident:

    Oregon State Police
    Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
    Umatilla County Emergency Management
    Pendleton Fire
    Umatilla County Fire District One
    Pilot Rock Fire
    East Umatilla County Fire and Rescue
    CTUIR Fire and Ambulance
    CTUIR Emergency Management
    La Grande Fire and Ambulance
    Oregon Department of Transportation
    Additional medic units from Union and Walla Walla County

Interstate 84 is closed westbound from milepost 302-216 and eastbound from 216-265. There is no estimation on when Interstate 84 will reopen.

For up to the minute updates, go to: TripCheck.com, or call 511 (in Oregon). From outside of Oregon, call 503-588-2941.

SEE PHOTOS BELOW:





Sources: ODOT; OSP; Tripcheck.com

_________________________________________


©2022 Salem-News.com.


