Photo: A group of 40 visitors from the U.S. at the Palestine Museum of Natural History, for a workshop by Prof. Qumsiyeh, "How to do a scientific research".Photo: facebook.com



(OCCUPIED PALESTINE) - We in occupied Palestine continue to be guardedly optimistic even after watching the Kafkaesque political "plays" being performed to confuse the public and keep them in the dark and keep them fighting each other (democrat versus republican, Sunni versus Shiaa, Muslim vs Christian etc) while the RICH GET RICHER AND THE POOR GET POORER.

Remember to follow the money (do so when you see the links below). But what we common people need to do is refuse the baiting, join hands, and think of the environment, sustainability, hope, love, kindness to one another (while yes exposing the myths and challenging the elites).

John Kenneth Galbraith wrote "In all life one should comfort the afflicted, but verily, also, one should afflict the comfortable, and especially when they are comfortably, contentedly, even happily wrong."

This is the dual task we must perform. Thus we continue to tell the truth (and get arrested for it with charges like incitement) AND build models of resistance economy here locally.

What Jesus can teach today’s Muslims [In my humble opinion can also teach all others including Hindus, Buddhists, Jews, Atheists etc. By the way why do we have to capitalize those words?]

Unconstitutional bill defeated in Virginia [Zionists cannot stand free speech because they know the truth can be very powerful and they can never defend their positions in fair and open debates. Several leading Zionists outright refuse to debate me (some after having lost a debate). They refuse the light of day. They do use their pressure behind the scenes (behind the curtains) to influence politicians to shut off debate and pledge allegiance to Israel. But they will fail because truth is coming out whether they like it or not.]

Trump’s Refugee Ban – Made in Israel? [This is an interesting reading that is highly well documented. Look at the evidence provided and judge for yourself]

Australians say no to visit of Netanyahu [I shared clear evidence of the lies of Netanuyahu in my last email. But he is also a war criminal with hundreds of Palestinian children's blood on his hands. He should be arrested and brought before international judges.]

The Times of Israel: Meet the Jews in Donald Trump’s inner circle [of course all are ardent racist Zionist and my Jewish colleagues would tell you these characters do not represent Jews or Judaism. But for good or bad, these individuals who put colonialism and land theft they profit from ahead of US national interests will be guiding US policy at least for four years]

2017 marks 50 years of Israeli occupation and 23 years since the Ibrahimi mosque massacre in Hebron. On February 25, 1994 Israeli settler Baruch Goldstein opened fire in the Ibrahimi mosque killing 29 Palestinians in worship. Since then, Shuahda Street, once the main street and marketplace, has remained almost entirely closed to Palestinians.

There are 18 permanently staffed checkpoints and front doors to Palestinian shops and homes are sealed shut. HYAS Open Shuhada Street campaign, held annually since 2010, aims to reopen Shuhada street and end the closures and inequality in Hebron and throughout Palestine and Israel.

The following events below will be held in Hebron between February 19-25.

Hebron Youth Against Settlements (HYAS) to Hold Week of Open Shuhada Street: Events and Protests in Commemoration of Ibrahimi Mosque Massacre Hebron, Palestine February 17, 2017

Youth Against Settlements will use culture, creativity, and resistance for its annual Open Shuhada Street campaign February 19-25. The campaign will include community events, nonviolent direct action, and international solidarity actions.

International solidarity actions and educational events will be held throughout Europe and the US during the week. February 19 to 24 schedule posted here: http://hyas.ps/2017-open-shuhada-street-schedule/ [I wrote a book on "Popular Resistance in Palestine: A history of Hope and Empowerment" highlighting the importance of such actions that go back 130 years since the first popular actions against the first zionist colonies in Palestine]

