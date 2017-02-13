|
Wednesday February 22, 2017
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
Zip Weather
Weather Forecast
|
Feb-21-2017 13:00TweetFollow @OregonNews
Comfort the AfflictedMazin Qumsiyeh, Salem-News.com
Look at the evidence provided and judge for yourself
(OCCUPIED PALESTINE) - We in occupied Palestine continue to be guardedly optimistic even after watching the Kafkaesque political "plays" being performed to confuse the public and keep them in the dark and keep them fighting each other (democrat versus republican, Sunni versus Shiaa, Muslim vs Christian etc) while the RICH GET RICHER AND THE POOR GET POORER.
Remember to follow the money (do so when you see the links below). But what we common people need to do is refuse the baiting, join hands, and think of the environment, sustainability, hope, love, kindness to one another (while yes exposing the myths and challenging the elites).
John Kenneth Galbraith wrote "In all life one should comfort the afflicted, but verily, also, one should afflict the comfortable, and especially when they are comfortably, contentedly, even happily wrong."
This is the dual task we must perform. Thus we continue to tell the truth (and get arrested for it with charges like incitement) AND build models of resistance economy here locally.
To see what we are doing, please join us on facebook (facebook.com/Palestine-Museum-of-Natural-History-1454309858180882/).
2017 marks 50 years of Israeli occupation and 23 years since the Ibrahimi mosque massacre in Hebron. On February 25, 1994 Israeli settler Baruch Goldstein opened fire in the Ibrahimi mosque killing 29 Palestinians in worship. Since then, Shuahda Street, once the main street and marketplace, has remained almost entirely closed to Palestinians.
There are 18 permanently staffed checkpoints and front doors to Palestinian shops and homes are sealed shut. HYAS Open Shuhada Street campaign, held annually since 2010, aims to reopen Shuhada street and end the closures and inequality in Hebron and throughout Palestine and Israel.
The following events below will be held in Hebron between February 19-25.
Stay Human
_________________________________________
_________________________________________
Palestine | Israel | History | Politics | Most Commented on
Articles for February 20, 2017 | Articles for February 21, 2017 |
In Salem
Sign Up Now!
Quick Links
AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
OREGON STATEWIDE
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
SHERIDAN, Ore.
DININGWalery's Premium Pizza
WEST SALEM
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
SALEM
WINERIESEola Hills Winery
RICKREALL, OR
CANNA-BUSINESSCannaMedicine
SALEM & NEWPORT
Alpha Alternative Solutions LLC
KEIZER
KUSH Dispensaries of Oregon
KEIZER
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2017 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2017 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.